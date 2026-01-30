Submit Release
Music Publishers Use Evidence Unearthed in Bartz to Hit Anthropic With $3B Suit

(Subscription required) A coalition of major music publishers led by Concord Music Group and Universal Music Group is suing Anthropic for copyright infringement, armed with evidence from a parallel case they say reveals the AI company illegally downloaded more than 20,000 songs, lyrics, musical compositions and sheet music.

