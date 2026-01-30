Music Publishers Use Evidence Unearthed in Bartz to Hit Anthropic With $3B Suit

(Subscription required) A coalition of major music publishers led by Concord Music Group and Universal Music Group is suing Anthropic for copyright infringement, armed with evidence from a parallel case they say reveals the AI company illegally downloaded more than 20,000 songs, lyrics, musical compositions and sheet music.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.