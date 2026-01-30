Governor Ivey Announces Appointment of Chris Connolly as Circuit Judge in Lauderdale County

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced the appointment of Christopher E. Connolly as Circuit Judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit in Lauderdale County. Connolly’s appointment fills a vacancy on the court.

A graduate of Auburn University and The University of Alabama School of Law, Connolly was a partner in the law firm of O’Bannon, O’Bannon and Connolly from 1988 to 2004 before serving as District Attorney for the 11th Judicial Circuit, including Lauderdale County, from 2005 to the present.

“Chris Connolly’s impressive legal career, beginning with a clerkship in Lauderdale County Circuit Court to over 15 years in private practice handling civil litigation and criminal defense cases, to serving the last 20 years as District Attorney in Lauderdale County, make him the best choice to serve on the court,” said Governor Ivey. “Chris has an impeccable reputation as a successful prosecutor and defender of the rule of law, as well as a proven record of leadership among his peers and in the advocacy of crime victims, including children. He will serve the people with distinction.”

“I appreciate the governor’s confidence in me,” said Connolly. “I am excited about this new season in my legal career, and I look forward to serving with my fellow judges. I will apply the law as written and will treat people fairly and with respect.”

Connolly was notified of his official appointment earlier this week.

Governor Ivey also made 39 other appointments. A list of those appointments is attached.

Connolly’s official headshot is attached.

###