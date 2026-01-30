Everyday Practices Dental Podcast Welcomes Sara Hansen as New Co-Host

Sara Hansen Everyday Practices Dental Podcast

Phoenix Dental Agency Sr. Marketing Advisor Joins Regan Robertson as the Podcast Evolves Into a Dental Internal Marketing-Focused Resource for Dental Practices

Marketing shouldn’t feel overwhelming or disconnected from your day-to-day practice, and that’s exactly why this podcast exists.” — Phoenix Dental Agency Sr. Marketing Advisor Sara Hansen

ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is proud to announce that Phoenix Dental Agency Sr. Marketing Advisor Sara Hansen has been named the new co-host of the Everyday Practices Dental Podcast, joining longtime host and PDA Chief Communications Officer Regan Robertson.With this transition, Everyday Practices Dental Podcast enters a new chapter with a sharper focus on real-world dental marketing and brand experience strategies, offering actionable insights, practical guidance, and proven tactics that dental practices can immediately apply to grow, differentiate, and thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.As part of this evolution, Dr. Maggie Augustyn and Dr. Chad Johnson will be stepping away from their co-host roles on the podcast. PDA extends its sincere gratitude to both for their meaningful contributions, candid conversations, and leadership during an important era of the show’s growth. Both remain valued and respected members of the PDA faculty community, and their impact continues to be felt across the organization.“The word ‘marketing’ might as well be a four-letter word in dentistry,” says Regan Robertson. “There is nothing more powerful than experiencing a paradigm shift within oneself that elevates the practice. Sara represents the dental office manager who once dreaded marketing, until she found a better way. Her real-world experience inside a dental practice, combined with her work alongside practices across the country today, gives her a rare, practical perspective. She understands how to build authentic, effective marketing systems that fit real teams, real budgets, and real goals. That grounded, execution-focused insight is exactly what this next chapter of the podcast is about.”As Sr. Marketing Advisor at Phoenix Dental Agency, Hansen has helped hundreds of dental practices nationwide align their marketing with business goals, patient experience, and long-term growth strategies. Known for her clarity, passion, honesty, and results-driven approach, Hansen brings a grounded, practitioner-focused voice to the podcast.“Marketing shouldn’t feel overwhelming or disconnected from your day-to-day practice, and that’s exactly why this podcast exists,” says Sara Hansen. “The Everyday Practices Dental Podcast dives into the strategies that truly move the needle, from internal marketing and patient trust to visibility and retention. With honest conversations and actionable insights, listeners walk away with clarity, confidence, and marketing decisions that actually work in the real world.”The refreshed Everyday Practices Dental Podcast will explore topics such as patient acquisition and retention, internal marketing, brand trust, authentic storytelling, digital visibility, and aligning marketing efforts with operational realities inside the practice. Episodes will continue to feature candid conversations and expert insights, with a renewed emphasis on marketing decisions that drive measurable results.Dr. Maggie Augustyn and Dr. Chad Johnson played integral roles in shaping the podcast’s voice and impact, bringing vulnerability, leadership, and deeply human conversations to listeners across the profession.“We are incredibly grateful to Maggie and Chad for the openness and authenticity they brought to the podcast,” Robertson says. “Their contributions helped normalize important conversations in dentistry, and their impact will always be a part of this podcast’s legacy.”Everyday Practices Dental Podcast continues its mission of supporting independent dental practices with thoughtful, relevant content that meets dentists and teams where they are, now with a renewed focus on marketing clarity and execution.New episodes featuring Regan Robertson and Sara Hansen will air weekly and be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and at: https://productivedentist.com/podcasts/everyday-practices-dental-podcast/ For more information about Productive Dentist Academy and its podcasts, visit www.productivedentist.com , or call 800-757-6077.About Productive Dentist AcademyProductive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com

