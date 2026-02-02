Yuno and Tap Payments Partner to Simplify Enterprise Expansion and Payments Across MENA

Partnership abstracts complexity around country-specific licenses and regulatory bodies reducing time, risk, and operational effort when entering new markets

DOHA, QATAR, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yuno , the global financial infrastructure platform, announced today from Web Summit Qatar a strategic partnership with Tap Payments , one of the leading payment institutions and technology providers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). This partnership marks a major milestone in Yuno’s global expansion, building upon the establishment of the company’s operational presence in the Middle East, which was initially announced last year at Web Summit Qatar , and reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting enterprise growth in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies. Further, this collaboration enables Yuno’s extensive enterprise merchant network to leverage Tap Payments’ deep regional expertise to facilitate seamless payment acceptance and accelerate market entry for companies expanding into the MENA region.Through this partnership, Yuno merchants gain access to Tap Payments’ comprehensive payment infrastructure, including over 20 local and global payment methods, fully compliant with varying regulatory requirements across Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman. This integration removes traditional barriers to cross-border commerce by enabling faster go-to-market timelines and reducing operational friction for enterprises entering or scaling within the MENA region.“Partnering with Tap Payments aligns perfectly with Yuno’s mission to simplify global payments for enterprise merchants,” said Juan Pablo Ortega, CEO and Founder of Yuno. “With Tap’s unique regional licenses and local payment method expertise, we can offer our merchants a turnkey solution to expand across the GCC with unprecedented speed and compliance certainty.”“This partnership with Yuno reflects how we help global businesses enter MENA properly,” said Ali Abulhasan Co-Founder & CEO of Tap Payments. “Expansion here requires local licenses, local payment methods, and regulatory understanding in every market. By combining Tap’s regional infrastructure with Yuno’s orchestration layer, enterprises can scale across the region with clarity, control, and confidence.”Tap Payments holds full payment services licenses across the GCC, giving businesses direct access to essential local payment schemes such as mada in Saudi Arabia, KNET in Kuwait, and NAPS in Qatar This partnership will help Yuno’s global merchants overcome the complexities of regional payment landscapes and regulatory requirements, accelerating their expansion and enhancing consumer payment experiences.Yuno continues to innovate its unified API, connecting over 1,000 payment methods and fraud tools, trusted by leading global brands. Tap Payments supports over 120,000 businesses across MENA, from startups to large enterprises such as TikTok, Talabat, and Keeta. Together, they aim to drive growth for enterprises seeking to enter or scale within the GCC and beyond.About YunoYuno is a leading financial infrastructure platform. It simplifies global payments for enterprise merchants and fast‑scaling companies worldwide. Yuno optimizes acceptance rates, reduces costs, and enhances security. It is powered by a unified API connecting over 1,000 payment methods and fraud tools. Leading brands across LATAM, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC trust Yuno with their payment orchestration. Notable clients include McDonald’s, NetEase Games, GoFundMe, Uber, inDrive, and Rappi. Learn more at www.y.uno About Tap PaymentsTap Payments is transforming digital payments across the MENA region, providing businesses with simple, secure, and unified payment products. Serving over 120,000 businesses, Tap continues to grow rapidly, helping companies scale in the digital economy.

