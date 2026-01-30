Chimera Delivers A Chilling Psychological Thriller Where Identity, Forensics, And Murder Spiral Into One

Chimera- A Psychological Thriller by Chuck Morgan

A tense and cerebral novel by Chuck Morgan blurs the line between hunter and hunted inside a meticulously staged nightmare.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Chuck Morgan unleashes a gripping psychological thriller with Chimera, a Kindle edition that fuses forensic precision with unsettling suspense. The novel draws readers into a cold case resurgence where ritualistic murder scenes reveal chilling order rather than chaos and where the most dangerous question is not who the killer is but what the killer is becoming.

Chimera follows FBI Special Agent Dirk Trainor as a decades-old spiral of violence resurfaces with terrifying clarity. Each crime scene is staged with meticulous design, marked by a spiral cross signature that grows more refined with every kill.

As the investigation deepens, the evidence begins pointing inward. Adoption records surface. Fugue-like visions haunt Trainor. A DNA result fractures everything he believes about himself and his past. Alongside his partner Jill Quarters, Trainor races to stop the next murder while confronting the possibility that identity itself may be the missing link binding the crimes together.

Morgan crafts a narrative that balances procedural accuracy with psychological depth. The novel explores how self-control separates precision from chaos and how obsession can masquerade as order. Through layered revelations, Chimera examines the fragility of identity and the terrifying implications of inherited violence and hidden bloodlines.

What sets Chimera apart is its fusion of forensic detail and philosophical unease. The spiral is not merely a signature but a symbol of control, ritual, and descent. Each chapter tightens the pattern, pulling readers deeper into a labyrinth where geometry becomes language and murder becomes message. Morgan’s prose is sharp, controlled, and relentless, mirroring the killer’s own meticulous discipline.

The inspiration behind Chimera stems from the idea that the most unsettling crimes are not driven by impulse but by design. Morgan challenges readers to consider whether monsters are born, constructed, or uncovered through truth.

The book is now available. Secure your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GG5TXDSH

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.