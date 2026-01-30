Home Affairs on relocation of Centurion Home Affairs offices

The Department of Home Affairs will relocate its Centurion office to Centurion Mall, with the new office opening to the public on Monday, 2 February 2026. To enable a smooth transition, the current Centurion office will close on Friday, 30 January 2026. During this brief closure period, mobile units will be stationed at the existing site to assist clients with Smart ID Card applications and collections only. All other Home Affairs services will remain available at nearby offices within the Tshwane District.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, said: “Our teams in Gauteng are working hard to ensure minimal disruption during this move. We are transitioning from an outdated and unsuitable facility to a modern, well equipped environment that allows Home Affairs to serve people with dignity. This move forms part of our broader reform programme to deliver dignity for all by ensuring that Home Affairs services are provided in environments that are safe, professional and worthy of the people we serve.”

The move directly addresses long-standing safety and operational challenges at the previous site. The department has received numerous complaints about the selling of queue positions by unscrupulous individuals, as well as poor service conditions linked to infrastructure limitations. In addition, the lack of secure on-site parking previously forced clients to park on the street, exposing them and their vehicles to criminal activity.

The Minister thanks members of the public for their patience and cooperation during the transition.

Enquiries:

Thulani Mavuso

Acting Spokesperson for the Department

Cell: 082 330 1404

