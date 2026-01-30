Scoop Soldiers Expands into Cleveland, Ohio Through Acquisition of Dog Waste Management

The acquisition brings together a trusted Cleveland, Ohio provider and a national brand committed to reliability and customer satisfaction.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scoop Soldiers is expanding into Cleveland, Ohio as part of its nationwide growth plan, strengthening its presence in Ohio through the acquisition of Dog Waste Management . The move brings together a national pooper scooper service with a local, family-owned company that has earned trust across Northeast Ohio for more than two decades.Founded in September of 2001, Dog Waste Management has long been known for dependable service, strong customer relationships, and attention to detail. Serving Cuyahoga County and surrounding Ohio communities, the company built its reputation by doing the basics right: showing up on time, communicating clearly, and treating every yard with care. That commitment to customer satisfaction earned Dog Waste Management an A+ rating as a BBB Accredited Business starting in 2003, along with its first Angie’s List Super Service Award in 2012.Longtime customers have often pointed to the small details that set Dog Waste Management apart. One customer shared, “Dog Waste Management provided reliable and excellent service at a reasonable price. They are prompt, dependable, and I like the dog treat they leave on the door so I know they were here to service my yard.”For existing Dog Waste Management customers in Ohio, the message is simple: the service you trust is here to stay. Scoop Soldiers is committed to maintaining the same standards of quality, professionalism, and customer satisfaction that customers expect, while providing the operational support and long-term stability of a growing national brand.“We’ve been incredibly grateful for the chance to get to know Mike, Doe, and Logan and to see firsthand how much care they put into every customer relationship,” said Michayla Sims, Chief Operating Officer at Scoop Soldiers. “Our promise is to protect what they’ve built and continue serving their customers with the same consistency, warmth, and respect, day after day.”Busy schedules remain one of the biggest challenges for dog owners in Northeast Ohio. Between work, family commitments, and seasonal weather changes common in Ohio, yard cleanup is often the chore that gets pushed aside. For some residents, scooping is also physically difficult or no longer practical. Scoop Soldiers removes that burden, helping keep yards clean, safe, and usable without added stress.Unlike general lawn companies, Scoop Soldiers operates as a specialized pooper scooper service, focusing exclusively on pet waste removal. Recurring cleaning services, such as weekly and bi-weekly services, are the company's primary offering, delivering consistent dog waste removal to prevents buildup over time. Optional add-on services, such as sanitizing or deodorizing, are available for customers who want an extra level of cleanliness and odor control. One-time cleanups are also available as a standalone option for vacations, hosting events, or seasonal resets.Customers can choose to receive service notifications by text or email the day before each visit. On service day, technicians first check for loose animals to ensure safe entry. Once clear, they thoroughly sweep the yard with careful attention to detail. After any add-on services are applied, technicians secure the gate and take a photo of the lock, giving customers peace of mind that their pets remain safely contained.All waste is removed from the property and disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner, supporting healthier yards and cleaner outdoor environments throughout Ohio.Customer service remains a defining part of the experience. Clients can adjust or reschedule service up to 24 hours in advance, and 24-hour customer support ensures messages are handled promptly. If a customer is not satisfied, Scoop Soldiers commits to making it right by returning to the property to resolve the issue.This expansion represents more than growth. It reflects Scoop Soldiers’ commitment to partnering with trusted local operators and upholding their standards. By combining a proven Cleveland-area reputation with national support, the company aims to deliver professional pet waste removal and dependable service that dog owners can rely on for years to come.Cleveland residents can sign up for service today. All first-time customers receive their first service free, making it easy to experience the quality and care of a leading pooper scooper service firsthand.Learn more or schedule service at https://www.scoopsoldiers.com/locations/cleveland About Scoop SoldiersScoop Soldiers is a professional pet waste removal company offering recurring and one-time cleanups. Known for reliable scheduling, clear communication, and a strong focus on customer satisfaction, Scoop Soldiers supports cleaner, healthier outdoor spaces across Ohio and beyond.

