Henrys Lake angler hoists new state record trout out of ice

After little success that morning, Robert decided to switch up their game plan and hit shallower water. The bites were instant.

“We started having hits really quickly, and that is when I hooked into my fish.”

The fish in question? A 19-inch, 3.08 Yellowstone cutthroat trout, which if you recall just last week’s state record, might not constitute a “toad.” But in the words of Lee Corso: Not so fast.

Yes, a 3-pound trout may not be huge, but the mere act of even catching a Yellowstone cutthroat is a bucket list for many anglers. Plus, there just aren’t that many places where you can legally harvest Yellowstone cutthroat trout, making it a bit more challenging. Henrys Lake is an exception in that the cutthroat trout population is robust and also supported by a hatchery program, so harvest opportunity is available. My guess is that Henrys Lake will produce a much bigger record soon enough.

After weighing the fish on a scale at home, Robert realized he likely had a record fish, and decided to weigh his catch on a certified scale at a local grocery store.

Congratulations to Robert Gregory on his spot atop the Idaho state record fish board!