Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo launches protection initiative integrating traditional knowledge and citizen science, 2 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Sello Seitlholo, will officially launch a pioneering community-based freshwater conservation initiative on Monday, 02 February 2026. The initiative integrates traditional knowledge systems and citizen science to protect sacred wetlands, rivers and springs.

As part of the launch programme, Deputy Minister Seitlholo will also undertake an on-site inspection of a nearby stream that is severely polluted and has negatively affected local livelihoods, highlighting government’s commitment to addressing freshwater pollution at community level and restoring degraded water systems.

The launch will take place during the World Wetlands Day 2026 Commemoration at the Itsoseng Traditional Healers Site in Mabopane, under the global theme: “Wetlands and Traditional Knowledge: Celebrating Cultural Heritage.”

This initiative represents a significant step in recognising traditional healers as custodians of sacred freshwater sites and as active partners in water resource management. Through the programme, traditional healers will be equipped with basic water-quality monitoring tools, formally participate as citizen scientists, and contribute indigenous knowledge to strengthen community-led stewardship, pollution prevention, and sustainable wetland management.

Led by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in partnership with the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), the City of Tshwane, the Water Institute of Southern Africa (WISA), the Young Water Professionals Empowerment Forum, Environmental Warriors NPC, and Gauteng Region 1 Traditional Healers Practitioners (THPs), the initiative responds to the growing threats facing wetlands and freshwater ecosystems.

Many sacred freshwater sites remain largely unmonitored and are increasingly affected by pollution, illegal dumping, invasive species and unregulated development. By integrating traditional knowledge with scientific monitoring, the initiative strengthens early detection of environmental risks while elevating community voices in catchment-level conservation and governance.

The World Wetlands Day commemoration will feature:

A cultural and spiritual ceremony led by traditional healers, recognising wetlands and rivers as sacred living systems

Demonstrations of citizen-science water-quality monitoring tools

Engagements highlighting the role of traditional knowledge in protecting wetlands and preventing freshwater pollution.

The Itsoseng Traditional Healers Site, which originates from a relatively intact wetland system and supports aquatic life, provides an ideal demonstration site for this integrated conservation approach.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Session 01

Date: 02 February 2026

Venue: Itsoseng Traditional Healers Site, Mabopane, Gauteng

Time: 10:00 to 12:00

Session 02: Over Site at Soshanguve KK

Venue: Soshanguve KK Stream – Coordinates: -25.475083 28.107424

Time: 13:00 to 14:00

Enquiries:

Cell: 082 611 9264

E-mail: Lebesem@dws.gov.za

Cell: 082 878 6915

E-mail: Dhlaminin@dws.gov.za

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

