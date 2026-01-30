Minister Gayton McKenzie officiates sod-turning for refurbishment of Eldorado Park Stadium, 2 Feb

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, will officiate the sod-turning ceremony marking the commencement of refurbishment works at Eldorado Park Stadium, Gauteng, on 02 February 2026.

The sod-turning ceremony signals the official start of construction and upgrades at the stadium, undertaken as part of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture’s national sport infrastructure development programme, implemented in collaboration with provincial and local government.

The refurbishment will improve access to safe and inclusive sport facilities, supporting community and school sport development.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 02 February 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: Eldorado Park Stadium, Gauteng.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane

Cell: 077 608 7579

E-mail: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Cell: 072 172 8925

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

RSVP contact:

Mthuthuzeli Nqumba

Cell: 066 302 5397

E-mail: MthuthuzeliN@dsac.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA