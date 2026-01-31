VideoCX.io Launches Dedicated Video Ident Platform for German Financial Institutions

VideoCX.io’s Video Ident platform enables secure, real time identity verification for German financial institutions through live video interactions. The VideoCX.io platform supports Video Ident journeys with built in safeguards such as face match, liveness checks, deepfake detection and audit ready compliance reporting.

The new Video Ident platform enables faster, audit ready digital identity verification for German banks and financial institutions through secure live video.

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial institutions across Germany are accelerating their shift toward secure digital identity verification as customers expect faster onboarding and regulatory expectations continue to evolve. To support this transformation, VideoCX.io has introduced its specialised Video ident platform to the German market. The company is known for building a single dedicated video banking product that already powers more than three and a half million secure video sessions every month for banks and insurers in regulated regions.A Dedicated Video ident Platform for Regulated InstitutionsVideoCX.io approaches ident differently from traditional verification vendors. The company is focused entirely on live video interactions for financial institutions. It does not provide general customer experience suites or unrelated products. Every part of its technology is shaped around real time, face to face digital verification.This singular focus has helped the platform achieve high levels of consistency, reliability and depth. Founder and CEO Rudrajeet Desai notes that the team’s attention to only one product has allowed it to refine the core experience of secure and humanised video verification, which is essential for complex ident journeys.Faster and More Secure Customer VerificationThe Video ident platform supports a complete verification flow that includes identity checks, customer interviews, document validation and audit trails. Calls connect in a few seconds without scheduling, which reduces drop offs and shortens the time required to activate new accounts. Smart routing ensures each customer is matched with a trained ident officer based on language preference and skill level, creating a smooth experience for both sides.The system also includes risk safeguards such as liveness checks, face match tools, deepfake detection signals and document fraud controls. These capabilities help institutions maintain confidence in their verification decisions while improving the speed of ident reviews.Ready Workflows That Reduce Implementation TimeOne of the reasons VideoCX.io has gained adoption in regulated markets is its set of prebuilt workflows. These workflows cover customer onboarding, lending verification, insurance ident and merchant onboarding journeys. German institutions can use these ready templates to reduce implementation times and avoid long cycles of custom development. Most clients achieve their first live Video ident call in under a week.Designed for Enterprise Scale and ReliabilityVideoCX.io supports more than seventy five financial institutions and manages high volume video operations with call success rates that regularly exceed ninety percent. The system is optimised for variable bandwidth conditions and works across a wide range of devices, browsers and operating systems.Product updates are released every forty five days, which keeps the platform aligned with new device changes and ensures a near zero technical backlog.Deployment options include hosting within the bank’s own AWS account or using VideoCX.io’s secure environment in the AWS Europe Frankfurt region. Both models support Germany’s data residency and privacy expectations.A Complete Audit Ready ident JourneyThe platform offers full audit trails for each customer interaction. This includes session recordings, officer notes, document trails, decision logs and automated transcripts. These elements help institutions meet the auditability and transparency requirements associated with verification, AML and data governance expectations in Germany and the EU.Desai believes that live video has an important role in helping German institutions build trust while controlling operational costs. He notes that Video ident brings the familiarity of in person verification into a digital format without compromising on security or regulatory readiness.About VideoCX.ioVideoCX.io is an enterprise grade video banking and verification platform founded in 2017 and backed by SRI Capital and Better Capital. The company supports more than seventy five financial institutions and processes over three and a half million secure video calls every month. VideoCX.io is headquartered in India with a global team of forty professionals. For more information, visit https://de.videocx.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.