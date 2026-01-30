One Tow media

CHINA, CHENGDU/SICHUAN, CHINA, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 30, 2026, the 2025 Annual Summary Conference and Annual Meeting of Chengdu Self-Media Association was successfully concluded in Chengdu. This event, which brings together excellent self-media people, industry elites and media representatives in Chengdu, is not only a summary and review of the achievements of the past year, but also a prospect and inspiration for future development. At this award ceremony, Sichuan News Girl won the "Chengdu Self-Media Association 2025 Annual Association Vitality Award" with her excellent performance and continuous innovation. This honor is not only a high recognition of the hard work of the Sichuan News Girl team, but also the best interpretation of its vigorous vitality and positive social influence in the field of self-media.Sichuan news girl from budding to shining pearlSichuan News Girl - Jiang Er's account, belonging to Sichuan One or Two Image Culture Communication Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as One Two Media ), has embarked on a journey full of challenges and opportunities since its official operation on the Sina Weibo platform in 2013. After years of unremitting efforts and hard work, it has now accumulated as many as 580,000 loyal fans. This 580,000 is not just a simple number. Behind it is the trust and support of countless netizens for Sichuan News Girl. It is a solid brand image established by Sichuan News Girl in the hearts of netizens with real, vivid and warm news reports.This is not only the accumulation of numbers, but also the brand image forged by real, vivid and warm news reports. Sichuan News Girl has always adhered to the people-centered creative orientation, paid attention to all kinds of people's livelihood, and conveyed positive energy to society. Whether it is recording the moments of urban changes or digging up touching stories in ordinary life, Sichuan News Girl presents readers with vivid and realistic pictures with unique perspectives and delicate strokes. It is this attitude close to life and persistent pursuit of content quality that make Sichuan News Girl stand out in the fiercely competitive self-media industry and win the love and trust of the majority of netizens.The light of vitality shines in the audience.At this award ceremony, Sichuan News Girl successfully won the "2025 Association Vitality Award" for her dynamic content creation, positive social influence and growing fan base. This award aims to recognize those self-media accounts that have performed outstandingly in content innovation, interactive communication and social responsibility, and Sichuan News Girl is undoubtedly one of the most representative models.After the award ceremony, Jiang Erer, co-founder of One Two Media, stood on the podium and expressed his award speech with gratitude: "First of all, I would like to thank the chairman and the Self-Media Association. I am flattered by this award. We are mainly rooted in the local community. In 2026, I wish you all good health, all the best, and all your wishes come true." A few short sentences, but full of deep affection and humility, not only expressing sincere gratitude to the association and peers, but also sending good wishes for the future.Jiang Erer's speech not only shows his personal low-key and pragmatic style, but also reflects the values that the Sichuan News Girl team has always adhered to - down-to-earth, grateful and continuous progress. Behind this honor is the efforts of the whole team day and night and the unremitting pursuit of high-quality content. They have proved with practical actions that only by truly listening to the voices of users can we create works that are both deep and warm.Innovation drives the futureAs the operating body behind Sichuan News Girl, Sichuan One or Two Image Culture Communication Co., Ltd. (referred to as One Two Media) has always been a leading marketing platform in the industry. The company was founded in 2010 by Jiang Erer, who serves as co-founder and CEO. After more than ten years of development, One Two Media has grown into a comprehensive communication agency spanning six major media sectors and covering billions of consumers.The service scope of One Two Media covers global news release, soft article promotion, CCTV advertising and advertising placement on various major TV stations across the country, character interview planning, song promotion, short video shooting and production on Weibo, WeChat Channels and TikTok, NASDAQ large-screen advertising placement in Times Square, New York, etc. In addition, the company also acts as an agent for international top outdoor advertising resources, including New York's NASDAQ big screen and Broadway big screen, providing customers with a full range of media resource integration services.When talking about the future vision, Jiang Erer said: "We will continue to adhere to the concept of 'content is king', cultivate high-quality original content, and actively explore the application of new technologies and new forms to make our works closer to user needs. 