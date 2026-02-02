TORSH Talent Named Winner of Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2025

TORSH wins the 2025 Tech & Learning Award Courtney Williams created TORSH to support educators with meaningful coaching and growth.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TORSH is proud to announce that its flagship platform, TORSH Talent : A Comprehensive Coaching & Professional Learning Ecosystem, has been selected as a winner in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2025 within the Primary Education category.The Best of 2025 Awards celebrate educational technology from the last 12 months that has excelled in supporting teachers, students, and education professionals in the classroom, for professional development, or general management of education resources. Judged by a panel of industry experts, winning an Award of Excellence is a showcase of products that are truly going above and beyond to contribute to the education sector.The Tech & Learning editorial team shared that "The awards brought a huge number of high-quality entries. Our panel of industry experts judged the winning products to be those that were most impactful in helping schools improve teaching and learning during 2025".“We are thrilled to receive this recognition for TORSH Talent,” said Courtney Williams, CEO and Founder at TORSH. “As schools increasingly look for ways to provide sustained, high-quality professional development that actually impacts teacher performance, TORSH Talent provides the necessary infrastructure to make coaching and collaboration seamless, data-driven, and effective for primary educators.”Winning products like TORSH Talent will be showcased in Tech & Learning's upcoming "2026 EdTech to Watch" special digital edition, which is distributed to over 70,000 school district leaders and administrators currently planning their 2026 budgets.To learn more about TORSH’s award-winning coaching and professional learning ecosystem, please visit torsh.co.About TORSH: TORSH is a leading provider of educational technology designed to improve instructional quality through observation, coaching, and data-driven professional learning. Its platform, TORSH Talent, is used by schools, districts, and universities nationwide to foster professional growth and improve student outcomes.

