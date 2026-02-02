AYSO x Sator Soccer Strengthen Youth Soccer Goal Infrastructure

AYSO Classic Color Logo Sator Soccer logo

Communities nationwide benefit from AYSO partnership renewal as soccer enthusiasm grows ahead of the World Cup

Our continued partnership with Sator Soccer ensures that our volunteers have high-quality equipment and helps create welcoming environments for players and families in every community we serve.” — Jenni Luke, AYSO National Executive Director

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As youth soccer participation continues to accelerate nationwide ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, AYSO today announced the renewal and expansion of its long-standing partnership with Sator Soccer , reaffirming Sator as the Official Soccer Goal Provider for AYSO programs across the United States.The renewed agreement reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the infrastructure that supports youth soccer at scale—ensuring communities nationwide have access to safe, reliable, and affordable equipment as interest in the sport continues to grow.Through the partnership, Sator Soccer will continue supplying AYSO Regions with a comprehensive range of soccer goals and accessories designed for every stage of play, from small-sided introductory programs to full-field matches. The equipment supports consistent, high-quality playing environments that help young players learn the game, develop skills, and enjoy a positive on-field experience.“AYSO volunteers are the backbone of youth soccer in this country,” said Jenni Luke, AYSO National Executive Director. “Our continued partnership with Sator Soccer ensures those volunteers have dependable, high-quality equipment they can trust—helping create safe, professional, and welcoming environments for players and families in every community we serve.”The expanded partnership underscores both organizations’ focus on supporting the volunteers who power the grassroots game while preparing local programs to meet rising participation and expectations as the U.S. approaches a historic moment for soccer.As part of the agreement, AYSO members and volunteers will receive exclusive benefits, including:• Elevated Rewards — AYSO members who enroll in the Sator Soccer Rewards Program will instantly receive GOLD status, the program’s highest tier, unlocking maximum points redeemable for discounts, free gifts, and more.• Early Access to New Goal Products — Priority access to new goal designs and accessories, along with exclusive specials and member-only discounts.• Expanded National Event Support — On-site and behind-the-scenes support at select AYSO national events, helping connect volunteers with trusted equipment solutions.• Dedicated Support Resources — Access to specialized AYSO support representatives, product guidance, and priority service.• Preferred Pricing — Special pricing on Sator Soccer’s full line of goals for matches, practices, and bundled equipment packages.“As youth soccer continues to grow, the expectations around safety, durability, and field readiness grow with it,” said Mark Rayos, Director of Marketing at Sator Soccer. “We’re proud to deepen our partnership with AYSO and invest in the infrastructure that supports volunteers, players, and communities—today and for the next generation of the game.”Together, AYSO and Sator Soccer remain focused on equipping players, coaches, and volunteers with the resources they need to foster learning, development, and a lifelong love of soccer.###About American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO)Founded in 1964 in Torrance, California, the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) is the birthplace of organized youth soccer in the United States and a proud member of the U.S. Soccer Federation. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, AYSO has introduced millions of children to the game through its Six Philosophies—Everyone Plays, Balanced Teams, Open Registration, Positive Coaching, Good Sportsmanship, and Player Development.Today, AYSO is the world’s largest soccer alum community, nurturing players who have gone on to compete at every level, from grassroots programs to the professional stage. As North America prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, AYSO continues to lead the way in making soccer accessible, inclusive, and community-driven. Each year, AYSO supports more than 150,000 games and serves nearly half a million players and volunteers across the U.S. Learn more at AYSO.org.About Sator SoccerFounded in 1997, Sator Soccer is a leading innovator in soccer goal and equipment design, committed to elevating the game at every level. Built on a foundation of quality, safety, and performance, Sator Soccer delivers premium gear and accessories trusted by youth organizations, clubs, schools, and professional events nationwide.Driven by a mission to support player development and create positive soccer environments, Sator Soccer combines thoughtful engineering with durable materials to produce equipment that performs under real-world conditions.Today, Sator Soccer continues to strengthen its position in the soccer equipment retail space by combining product innovation with purpose-driven partnerships. Guided by values of integrity, inclusivity, and long-term impact, the brand remains focused on delivering equipment that supports player development, community growth, and the future of the game.

