Dr. Leonie H. Mattison Launches Leadership Podcast on Intentional Transformation

A trauma informed leadership podcast grounded in the T.H.R.E.A.D system helping leaders navigate sustained disruption with clarity, coherence and integrity.

Achieve Intentional Transformation feels grounding and humane. It gave me language for my experience and clarity for leading through change.” — Nadra Ehrman

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Academic executive leader, organizational development scholar practitioner, and speaker Dr. Leonie H. Mattison, EdD, MBA, has launched Achieve Intentional Transformation, a trauma informed leadership podcast focused on helping leaders navigate sustained disruption and complex decision making with clarity, coherence, and steadiness.

Achieve Intentional Transformation podcast offers listeners a reflective space to think clearly, integrate lived experience, and strengthen judgment under pressure. It provides insights, shared language, and practical resources for leaders, educators, parents, students, and community members seeking steadiness rather than urgency in times of change.

As higher education, private, and public serving institutions face enrollment pressure, fiscal volatility, workforce strain, and rising mental health needs, leaders are being asked to make consequential decisions under continuous stress. Communities are absorbing the downstream effects of institutional instability. In this environment, leadership is not merely a technical function. It is a human responsibility that requires clarity, coherence, and care.

Too often, transformation is treated as episodic or performative, a response to crisis rather than a disciplined practice. Achieve Intentional Transformation challenges that model by reframing transformation as an intentional, practice based process designed to endure across people, systems, and time.

Dr. Mattison’s work is rooted in a central conviction that lived experience matters. What many people experience as pressure, loss, rupture, disappointment, and prolonged uncertainty can become raw material for enduring leadership when guided by disciplined practice rather than urgency or fear.

“I have learned that the first system any leader must manage is self, because people take their cues from this center,” said Dr. Mattison. “I know what it means to lead while rebuilding, to make decisions with discernment, and to keep moving without losing yourself. This podcast is an invitation to transform lived experience into leadership capacity and to remind people they are not alone.”

The Achieve Intentional Transformation podcast is grounded in the T.H.R.E.A.D. Six Step System™ for Intentional Transformation, Dr. Mattison’s original practice based leadership architecture designed for leaders responsible for change that must endure across strategy, culture, and people.

The T.H.R.E.A.D. System™ guides leaders and institutions through six interrelated practices:

🪡 Think Deeply by slowing reactive decision making and clarifying what truly matters before action is taken.

🪡 Harvest Wisdom by translating data, experience, and institutional memory into insight that informs next steps.

🪡 Release Patterns by identifying and stopping behaviors and structures that recreate the same constraints and outcomes.

🪡 Enlist Allies by building coalitions of trust and shared leadership capacity rather than leading in isolation.

🪡 Adopt Change by practicing new ways of working with discipline until they become the norm.

🪡 Design Wholeness by aligning people, systems, mission, and measurable value to support sustainable outcomes.

Episodes explore leadership decision making under pressure, governance during volatility, trust repair after strain, and the design of durable change that strengthens people rather than exhausting them. Conversations address the realities facing boards and executives while also honoring the lived experiences of parents, students, educators, and community members navigating uncertainty.

The podcast will feature conversations with real people, including leaders, students, and community members navigating change in their own lives and institutions. The goal of these engagements is to surface lived insight, restore clarity and agency, and translate experience into practical wisdom for action. This work reflects Dr. Mattison’s life work through The Thread Movement, grounded in the belief that leadership, healing, and systemic change are deeply interconnected, and that institutions play a vital role in equipping people to live, learn, and lead with purpose.

Achieve Intentional Transformation podcast blends executive leadership insight with reflective depth across topics including board and executive decision making under pressure, leadership during institutional disruption, trauma informed leadership and resilience, ethical change in higher education and public systems, and designing durable transformation across people, practice, and policy.

A core purpose of the podcast is to serve board members and trustees, presidents and chancellors, cabinet leaders, faculty and staff, executives, parents, students, community leaders, caregivers, job seekers, and anyone navigating change without the luxury of certainty. It does not ask listeners to bypass what they are carrying. Instead, it offers steadiness and a disciplined pathway for transformation that endures.

Achieve Intentional Transformation is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and Podbean.

About Dr. Leonie H. Mattison

Dr. Leonie H. Mattison, MBA, is an award-winning, trauma-informed organizational development scholar-practitioner and senior academic executive leader. A Pacific Coast Business Times Top Women in Business honoree, she has led transformation across higher education, public systems, and community organizations. Dr. Mattison most recently served as the first Black woman president of a postgraduate university, guiding a founder-led institution to full reaccreditation and multi-campus growth. She previously held presidential responsibility as Chief of Organizational Transformation and Talent Development for the Santa Barbara County Employees’ University. She is the founder of The Thread Movement, creator of the T.H.R.E.A.D. Six Step System™, and host of Achieve Intentional Transformation.

