Brian Laufer of QuoteWerks Honored As A 2026 CRN® Channel Chief
QuoteWerks VP recognized for driving CPQ, quoting software innovation, and partner success across the IT channel.
Laufer has been named to CRN’s Channel Chiefs list for multiple consecutive years, highlighting his sustained impact on the IT channel and his leadership in driving innovation, integrations, and partner success.
As Vice President at QuoteWerks, Laufer works closely with the global QuoteWerks community to ensure the platform evolves alongside the changing needs of solution providers, vendors, and technology partners. He plays a hands-on role in guiding product direction, identifying emerging industry requirements, and helping shape solutions that support modern quoting and revenue workflows.
Laufer serves as a key voice for the QuoteWerks community and broader IT channel, helping guide the evolution of QuoteWerks as a modern CPQ platform and revenue infrastructure layer for solution providers.
He is actively involved in marketing, business development, and product development, collaborating across teams and industry partners to expand QuoteWerks’ CPQ, quoting software, and automation capabilities. His work focuses on helping solution providers modernize their configure, price, and quote processes and integrate quoting into CRM, PSA, procurement, and financial systems.
With more than two decades of experience in the IT channel, Laufer brings a blend of technical and business expertise to driving innovation, enabling partner success, and strengthening the CPQ and quoting software ecosystem.
“Being named to CRN’s Channel Chiefs list again is an honor, but the real recognition belongs to the QuoteWerks community and partners who push us to build better CPQ and quoting software solutions every year,” said Brian Laufer, Vice President at QuoteWerks. “My focus is ensuring QuoteWerks continues to evolve as the industry changes, helping solution providers configure, price, and quote faster, integrate quoting into their core systems, and scale revenue operations with confidence.”
The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.
“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.
CRN’s 2026 Channel Chiefs list will be featured on CRN.com beginning Feb. 2 at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs
Brian Laufer
Aspire Technologies, Inc.
+1 407-248-1481
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.