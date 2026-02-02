Brian Laufer of QuoteWerks Honored As A 2026 CRN® Channel Chief

QuoteWerks VP recognized for driving CPQ, quoting software innovation, and partner success across the IT channel.

My focus is ... helping solution providers configure, price, and quote faster, integrate quoting into their core systems, and scale revenue operations with confidence [with QuoteWerks]”
— Brian Laufer, QuoteWerks Vice President
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuoteWerks, a leading CPQ, quoting software, and proposal automation platform for IT solution providers, proudly announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has selected Brian Laufer, Vice President, for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

Laufer has been named to CRN’s Channel Chiefs list for multiple consecutive years, highlighting his sustained impact on the IT channel and his leadership in driving innovation, integrations, and partner success.

As Vice President at QuoteWerks, Laufer works closely with the global QuoteWerks community to ensure the platform evolves alongside the changing needs of solution providers, vendors, and technology partners. He plays a hands-on role in guiding product direction, identifying emerging industry requirements, and helping shape solutions that support modern quoting and revenue workflows.

Laufer serves as a key voice for the QuoteWerks community and broader IT channel, helping guide the evolution of QuoteWerks as a modern CPQ platform and revenue infrastructure layer for solution providers.

He is actively involved in marketing, business development, and product development, collaborating across teams and industry partners to expand QuoteWerks’ CPQ, quoting software, and automation capabilities. His work focuses on helping solution providers modernize their configure, price, and quote processes and integrate quoting into CRM, PSA, procurement, and financial systems.

With more than two decades of experience in the IT channel, Laufer brings a blend of technical and business expertise to driving innovation, enabling partner success, and strengthening the CPQ and quoting software ecosystem.

“Being named to CRN’s Channel Chiefs list again is an honor, but the real recognition belongs to the QuoteWerks community and partners who push us to build better CPQ and quoting software solutions every year,” said Brian Laufer, Vice President at QuoteWerks. “My focus is ensuring QuoteWerks continues to evolve as the industry changes, helping solution providers configure, price, and quote faster, integrate quoting into their core systems, and scale revenue operations with confidence.”

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

CRN’s 2026 Channel Chiefs list will be featured on CRN.com beginning Feb. 2 at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs



A privately held company, Aspire Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 under the name Creative Software by John C. Lewe IV. Having founded the company over 30 years ago, John is actively involved in every aspect of the company's operations and actively leads our development team, ensuring that the company's mission is fully realized on a daily basis. Corporate headquarters is located at 4901 Vineland Road, Suite 250 Orlando, FL 32811. The self-funded company focuses on quoting/ordering software integration with leading contact management software such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, GoldMine, Google Contacts, Hubspot, Kaseya BMS, Maximizer Desktop, Maximizer CRM Live, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Outlook, salesforce.com, SugarCRM, and ZohoCRM. Aspire's top-selling product is QuoteWerks. Selling to a variety of markets, Aspire Technologies, Inc. has built its position in the marketplace with QuoteWerks as a small to middle market leader by providing the sales quoting and proposal solution that has the ease of use of spreadsheet software, with the feature set, power, and flexibility of high-end custom solutions without the associated costs and complexities. QuoteWerks strategically addresses the pressing needs of the Small to Medium Enterprise, providing a scalable, integrated and customizable solution that increases productivity to unmatched levels from a single-user environment all the way up to the enterprise environment. QuoteWerks, formerly "Quote Pro", has gone through many changes rapidly responding to user feedback. Aspire Technologies, Inc. appreciates the working relationship that it holds with its customers. We believe that this customer interaction is the reason for our success. QuoteWerks is used by over 88,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries.


