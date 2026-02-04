Megan Woods Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour, The Truth Tour

Megan Woods The Truth Tour 2026

Featuring Special Guests Caleb & John and Jeremy Rosado

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a breakout year that has firmly established her as one of Christian music’s fastest-rising new voices, Megan Woods is set to embark on her first-ever headlining tour this spring. The Truth Tour will visit 22 cities across the U.S., bringing Woods’ powerful message of identity, hope, and God’s redeeming love to audiences nationwide.

The tour will feature special guests Caleb & John, the duo behind the #1 hit “Somebody Like Me,” along with American Idol and The Voice contestant Jeremy Rosado. Together, the lineup promises nights filled with meaningful worship, authentic storytelling, and genuine connection.

“The Truth Tour is a declaration of who God says we are,” Woods shares. “My music has come from a place of finding my worth and identity in Jesus, and experiencing His saving grace in real, personal ways. My prayer is that every night on this tour we get to lift our voices, declare who God says we are, and see lives change by His truth. This being my first headlining tour is incredibly meaningful, and bringing out Caleb and John and Jeremy Rosado with me makes it even more special. I truly believe the Lord is going to meet us in these rooms and do something powerful every night.”

Named Billboard’s Best New Christian Artist of the Year for 2025, Woods has experienced unprecedented momentum following the release of her debut single “The Truth.” The song was recently certified Gold by the RIAA, became the largest breakout debut single in Christian music in the last four years, and has reached #1 on iTunes in 52 countries. With over 100 million global streams, “The Truth” has quickly become an anthem of identity and faith for listeners around the world.

With The Truth Tour, Megan Woods invites audiences into an evening of worship, testimony, and bold declarations of faith marking a major milestone in a rapidly rising career. An exclusive pre-sale begins Friday, February 6th, with tickets available to the public starting Monday, February 9th at 10am local time. For the full list of dates, tickets, and more information, visit meganwoodsofficial.com.

About Megan Woods:

Megan Woods is a breakout Christian music artist whose powerful vocals and honest songwriting are rooted in a personal journey of discovering identity, worth, and hope in Jesus. Signed to Fair Trade Services, Woods is known for her Gold-certified debut single “The Truth,” which has become a global anthem of faith and freedom. Through her music, Megan shares her story of redemption and her passion to help others encounter God’s love in real and personal ways.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

