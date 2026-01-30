The Commonwealth Club Event Marks Black History Month With Black Leaders Shaping the Future of AI & Biopharma

Founders and Hosts Corina Kaufman WeAre Dr. Carmen Banks MelaninScience

San Francisco's First Black Woman Mayor London Breed to Open Black History Month Tech x Biopharma Event Spotlighting Black Industry Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Black History Month, The Commonwealth Club, in partnership with MelanInScience, WeAre and The Michelle Meow Show, hosts The Age of Tech x Biopharma, a powerful executive forum examining how artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies are redefining biopharmaceutical innovation, leadership, and improving patient care.Available livestream and in-person, the event includes welcome remarks from San Francisco’s first Black woman mayor, London Breed and a moderated discussion with Black executives from Gilead Sciences, Roche, Syntex [data], and Rubitection Inc., whose work spans peer-reviewed research, clinical trial strategy, and AI-enabled healthcare innovation to improve outcomes for historically underrepresented global populations.The discussion will be moderated by Michelle Meow, The Commonwealth Club producer and host of The Michelle Meow Show. Michelle’s participation reflects the importance of cross-ethnic collaboration, underscoring how connectivity across communities accelerates progress, innovation, and sustainable wealth creation.The evening will also feature tastings of caviar and wine from Black chefs and winemakers.Featured SpeakerWelcome remarks will be delivered by the 45th Mayor of San Francisco, London Breed.Date: February 25, 2026Time: 5:30 – 8:00 PMLocation: The Commonwealth Club, San Francisco (Embarcadero)Availability: Livestream and In-PersonFormat: Panel Discussion and Open NetworkingAttire: Business elegant or cocktail attire is encouraged. In recognition of Black History Month, attendees are invited to wear skin-tone–inspired shades celebrating the beauty and diversity of all complexions.About the ForumThe Age of Tech x Biopharma is a rare opportunity to hear directly from senior executives and published scientists shaping the future of clinical research, healthcare delivery, and AI-driven innovation. The discussion will surface challenges within biopharma poised for technological solutions, insights of particular interest to decision-makers shaping the next wave of products, platforms, and investments.Leaders within the industries of technology, venture capital, science, and biopharma are encouraged to attend and demonstrate their commitment to excellence, cross-industry collaboration, and economic progress.Sponsors and SupportersCurrent sponsors and supporters include:The Commonwealth ClubWeAreMelaninScienceAMP Marketing and PRThe Michelle Meow ShowDrink 2FBlack VinesChef Joseph Paire IIILuxe BitesLawyers FTPIndigene CellarsViolets Paradise WinesTheopolis VineyardsIkenga WinesVintNoirWaymoOvershine WinesThe SEO ShowAbout the HostsThe Commonwealth Club is the nation’s oldest and largest public affairs forum, renowned for convening influential leaders and shaping critical public discourse.Founded by Dr. Carmen Banks, MelanInScience advances access, visibility, and leadership pathways for Black and underrepresented professionals across biopharma & life sciences.WeAre was founded by growth marketing leader, Corina Kaufman and is the only free members-only professional network closing the racial wealth gap by connecting and empowering BIPOC communities to build wealth in the industries of Technology and Sustainability.Media & Partnership Inquiries:Contact:Corina Kaufmancorina@weare.online

