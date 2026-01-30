VFAF Endorses Rep Wesley Hunt for United States Senate Texas said Kimberly Taiko Moyers Veterans for America First

VFAF Endorsement of Wesley Hunt for US Senate Texas Texas Veterans For America First state chapter logo

VFAF, National Veterans Group, backs Texas congressman citing military leadership and commitment to veterans

VFAF proudly stands with Wesley Hunt for U.S. Senate—a proven warrior, a relentless patriot, and the leader Texas needs now.” — Kimberly Moyers VFAF Texas State Chapter VP

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for America First Veterans for America First (VFAF) announced its endorsement of Congressman Wesley Hunt for the United States Senate, as stated by Kimberly Taiko Moyers, Vice President of Texas for Veterans for America First. Hunt is a West Point graduate and combat veteran who has served on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee, where his work has focused on constitutional issues, national security, veterans’ affairs, and fiscal oversight. VFAF cited Hunt’s military service, legislative record, and stated commitment to veterans’ mental health resources, constitutional protections, and border and national security enforcement as factors supporting the endorsement.In other VFAF News:VFAF Deputy National Communications Director Lucretia Hughes has been appointed to the NRA National Board of Directors.Lucretia Hughes is a grassroots leader and nationally recognized conservative media voice known for mobilizing everyday Americans to defend constitutional freedoms. Born and raised in Commerce, Georgia, she has built a national platform through media, activism, and community leadership focused on American values and civic engagement.She is the co-founder of Fallback Productions Studios, LLC, and hosts “Real News with Lucretia Hughes,” a widely followed show recognized for direct coverage of political and cultural issues affecting working families. Hughes also serves as President of the Lanier Tea Party Patriots and has been a leading figure in Georgia’s conservative movement. She previously ran as a Republican candidate for the Georgia House of Representatives.Hughes is active in Second Amendment education and outreach, supporting responsible firearms ownership and constitutional rights. As a leader within Veterans for America First, she works alongside veterans and first responders to advance the organization’s mission of defending constitutional liberties, supporting America’s heroes, and promoting accountable government.VFAF National Vice President Jared Craig Announces Congressional Bid for Georgia’s 14th District:Jared Craig is a lifelong Georgian, attorney, and America First advocate with more than 16 years of experience representing individuals across Georgia in family law and criminal defense. Raised in Coweta County and educated in local public schools, he earned his undergraduate degree from the University of West Georgia, studied abroad at the London School of Economics, and received his law degree from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School. Since founding his solo practice in 2009, Craig has represented thousands of clients during critical moments in their lives. He ran for U.S. Congress in 2022 on a MAGA platform and later served as Chief Legal Counsel for Veterans for America First, supporting veteran candidates and America First legislation, while sponsoring the Mega MAGA Trump Bus Tour to support President Donald J. Trump’s 2024 campaign. Craig has also produced pro-veteran and America First documentaries, volunteered as an attorney for the RNC and Georgia GOP during the 2024 election, and supported veteran initiatives focused on housing, healthcare access, and suicide prevention. Married for 23 years with two daughters, he is now seeking to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, committed to defending constitutional principles and putting the interests of Georgians first.Craig is endorsed by Veterans for America First for the seat.VFAF Vet Force was the first boots on the ground delivering essential flood relief in Texas.The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF to Resume Partnership with the IDF in 2026 to Combat PTSD - Prior to the outbreak of war, VFAF was invited to Israel to meet with the IDF and testify before the Knesset regarding collaboration on PTSD treatment. That partnership was paused when the war began. Jonathan Feldstein, who resides in Israel, has established working relationships with the IDF and has organized events alongside IDF pilots involved in strategic missions. VFAF will be partnering with Feldstein to resume the mission.September 2023 VFAF Israel Misson

VFAF Veterans for Trump the Movement a documentary film by Stan & Donna Fitzgerald and Jared Craig

