Birchrun Advisers Drives 25% Revenue Growth and Transformational Leadership Development for Private Security Firm

Management Consulting Firm Awakens Aspirational Goals, Elevating Entrepreneurial Venture to Institutional-Grade Organization

BIRCHRUNVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Birchrun Advisers, a specialized consulting firm led by Larry Liss, a former Army Helicopter Pilot, Lucas Marrero, a former Naval Officer, and Andy Hooper, a former Marine Corps Artillery Officer, today announced that its client, a major private security company, is projected to achieve a remarkable 25% revenue increase, from $22 million to $27.5 million, with a $2m increase in profit, in 2025 as part of a year-long transformation that is restructuring the organization, with zero impact on current operations, to compete at the highest levels of the industry.The transformation included establishment of a new executive leadership team, and revised approaches to sales and business development. In parallel, the company partnered with Commercial Finance Partners to secure a $3 million revolving line of credit, providing flexible growth capital that supported working capital needs and positioned the business to execute on its accelerated growth strategy.“Working alongside the Birchrun Advisers team was a real differentiator for the client,” said Darren Palestine, Managing Partner of Commercial Finance Partners. “Their ability to professionalize the organization, sharpen the leadership team, and articulate a clear growth plan made our job easier and ultimately helped position the company for scalable, institutional-quality capital.”“This engagement exemplifies our commitment to making the aspirational real,” said Larry, Principal at Birchrun Advisers. “Where everyone else looks for what’s wrong, we look for what’s right. We worked with leadership to identify stretch goals that would transform their business from an entrepreneurial venture into a sustainable company capable of growing and competing at the highest competitive levels. The results speak to the power of strategic vision combined with disciplined execution.”To support these ambitious undertakings, Birchrun Advisers has brought Andy Hooper onto its team. Hooper brings decades of experience working with CEOs and leadership teams at companies in all types of industries, of different sizes and levels of maturity. His proven track record in leadership development and organizational performance was instrumental in helping the client’s leadership team develop the capabilities needed to scale effectively and sustainably.“Adding Andy to our advisory team for this engagement brought invaluable depth in leadership development and organizational transformation,” Lucas added. “His ability to help executives achieve extraordinary results while building high-performing teams was exactly what this client needed at this stage of their growth journey.”The success of this engagement reinforces Birchrun Advisers’ multidisciplinary approach to value creation, combining strategic expertise with industry experience and creativity to circumvent the limitations that companies face on their path to growth. Birchrun Advisers has recently undertaken another engagement with a family-owned electrical contracting firm in Florida, applying similar strategic frameworks to drive growth and organizational development.About Birchrun AdvisersBirchrun Advisers is a management consulting firm led by a team of multidisciplinary executives who are passionate about applying their strategic expertise, industry experience, intellectual curiosity, creativity, and pragmatism to create value by solving next-level, aspirational challenges. The firm focuses on awakening a client organization’s “impossible dreams” by bringing goals that may appear impossible at first to the realm of possibility and then making that a reality. Over the past five years, Birchrun Advisers has invested in and arranged funding for their ongoing clients, with a total of $25 million as its ongoing contribution to its clients. For more information, visit www.birchrunadvisers.com

