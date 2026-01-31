VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As cryptocurrency adoption in Canada reaches record levels, Netcoins has emerged as the top choice for Canadians looking to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum, with over 300,000 active users and $3.5 billion in trading volume. The FINTRAC-registered platform combines regulatory compliance, competitive pricing, and user-friendly features tailored specifically for the Canadian market.Recent market analysis shows Netcoins leading in key metrics including user satisfaction, transaction volume growth, and regulatory compliance – factors increasingly important to Canadian investors as the cryptocurrency market matures."Canadian investors are becoming more sophisticated and discerning," said Fraser Matthews, CEO at Netcoins. "They want a platform that's not just easy to use, but also fully regulated, competitively priced, and backed by a Canadian company they can trust. Netcoins delivers on all fronts."Why Netcoins Leads the Canadian MarketBest-in-Class User Experience: Netcoins' intuitive platform makes buying Bitcoin and Ethereum as simple as online banking, with instant Interac e-Transfer deposits and purchases completed in minutes.Unbeatable Value: With 0.5% trading fees and zero charges on Interac e-Transfer deposits, Netcoins offers the most cost-effective way to invest in cryptocurrency in Canada.Full Regulatory Compliance: As a FINTRAC-registered Money Services Business, Netcoins adheres to the highest standards of Canadian financial regulation, providing investors with confidence and legal protection.Comprehensive Asset Selection: Supporting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies, all tradable against CAD, Netcoins provides access to the full spectrum of digital assets.Superior Security: Industry-leading security measures including cold storage, two-factor authentication, and insurance protection ensure customer assets remain safe.Meeting Canadian Investor NeedsUnlike international exchanges that treat Canada as an afterthought, Netcoins was built from the ground up for Canadian investors. The platform supports Interac e-Transfer – the payment method 90% of Canadians use – offers customer support in English and French, and operates under Canadian regulatory oversight."We understand Canadian investors because we are Canadian investors," said Matthews. "From payment methods to regulatory compliance to customer service hours, every aspect of Netcoins is optimized for the Canadian market."The platform serves users across all provinces and territories, with particularly strong adoption in major urban centers including Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Montreal. Netcoins' mobile app and web platform provide seamless access to cryptocurrency markets 24/7.Positioned for Continued GrowthWith cryptocurrency ownership in Canada projected to exceed 30% by year-end, Netcoins is well-positioned to serve the growing market. The company's focus on regulatory compliance, competitive pricing, and user experience has created a sustainable competitive advantage in the Canadian market."We're not chasing short-term trends – we're building a platform that will serve Canadian investors for decades," concluded Matthews. "Our commitment to compliance, security, and customer service sets us apart and positions us for long-term success."About NetcoinsNetcoins is Canada's leading FINTRAC-registered cryptocurrency exchange, providing secure and accessible digital asset trading for over 300,000 Canadians nationwide. Founded in 2015, Netcoins offers instant Interac e-Transfer deposits, competitive 0.5% trading fees, and a user-friendly platform designed specifically for the Canadian market. With full regulatory compliance and industry-leading security measures, Netcoins is the top choice for Canadians looking to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies. Learn more at https://netcoins.com

