Governor Stein and Emergency Management Officials Provide Updates Ahead of Winter Storm

Today Governor Stein held a briefing to provide updates and guidance as another winter storm approaches North Carolina. The Governor was joined by NC Department of Public Safety Secretary Jeff Smythe, NC Department of Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson, NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray, NC State Highway Patrol Colonel Freddy Johnson, and Major General Todd Hunt of the North Carolina National Guard.

“Snowfall is expected to impact much of North Carolina this weekend, which could disrupt daily life for several days,” said Governor Josh Stein. "Snow accumulation, strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures will make travel unsafe, so I urge people to prepare now and stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. I'm grateful to the emergency and first responders who have been working their tails off to keep us safe through these back-to-back weather events. Please continue to stay informed, take precautions, and check on your neighbors as we work together to get through the days ahead.”

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect late Friday into Saturday across the state, remaining in effect through Sunday. Widespread snowfall amounts of 3-8 inches are forecast across the state, especially across the Coastal Plain, where the greatest snowfall amounts of 8-12 inches or more are most likely.

Winds will increase by Saturday afternoon and continue through much of Sunday, with the strongest wind gusts of 55-70 mph or higher expected along the immediate coast. Gusty winds will reduce visibility, may create localized blizzard conditions and will increase the threat for isolated to scattered power outages. In addition, wind gusts will cause moderate, locally significant coastal flooding and ocean overwash along the NC coast. Coastal Flood Warnings, Watches, and Advisories are in effect for much of the coast Saturday into Sunday.

Cold temperatures combined with strong wind gusts will create dangerously cold wind chills, especially Saturday night into Sunday, when wind chill values will fall as low as minus 25 degrees Fahrenheit across the mountains and below zero elsewhere. Cold temperatures may lead to hypothermia or frost bite for those who are outside for extended periods of time.

Yesterday Governor Stein declared a State of Emergency to help North Carolina prepare for the impacts of the winter storm. Read the Governor’s executive order here. The State Emergency Response Team has been activated ahead of the storm’s arrival to assist affected communities with any response needs.

“All North Carolinians should be finalizing plans now and should be prepared to stay home and off the roadways starting tonight through early next week,” said Director of Emergency Management Will Ray. “Please check on your family, friends, and neighbors, as well as those in your community who may need additional support. We are going to see significant winter storm impacts this weekend, and we are stronger and more resilient together.”

Crews with the N.C. Department of Transportation have transitioned from clearing roads from last weekend’s storm to treating roads to prepare for this second big storm. As of Friday morning, about 1,400 NCDOT employees had spread more than 2.6 million gallons of brine on interstates, highways, and other well-traveled roads statewide. NCDOT workers will regroup and then be ready to start treating snow and ice once the storm arrives. NCDOT will also have chainsaw crews ready to respond to calls to cut and remove downed trees from roads and assist utilities when trees become entangled in power lines. The agency will work in 12-hour shifts until all state-maintained roads are cleared.

The heavy snowfall expected for much of the Tar Heel State on Friday and Saturday will likely make travel dangerous.

“We fully expect road conditions to deteriorate very quickly once the storm arrives, and conditions could remain treacherous well into next week,” said State Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson. “We’re going to be working hard throughout the storm, but we need people to enjoy the snow from home so our crews can clear the roads."

At 6 a.m. Friday, the NCDOT and State Highway Patrol activated immediate towing statewide. North Carolina law allows officials to immediately tow abandoned or disabled vehicles from roads and shoulders to protect other drivers and enable emergency responders and transportation crews to do their work. The immediate towing efforts are focused on highways and other primary routes. The immediate tow measure will remain in place until the SHP and NCDOT determine it can be safely lifted.

To prepare for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommend these tips:

Given the dangers of extreme cold, avoid hypothermia and frostbite by dressing warmly, removing wet clothing, and protecting your skin from exposure to the cold. Pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared for what’s expected in your area.

Keep cell phones, mobile devices, and spare batteries charged.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle if you must travel. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit, and road map.

Gather emergency supplies for your pet, including leash and care supplies, enough food for several days, and a pet travel carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.

Look out for your friends, neighbors, and the elderly during winter weather.

If your power goes out:

Ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.

Properly vent kerosene heaters.

Use battery-powered sources for light, instead of candles, to reduce the risk of fire.

Visit ReadyNC.gov for more information on winter weather safety and preparation. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov, or follow NCDOT on social media.



