Governor Stein Thanks NCDOT Crews, Declares a State of Emergency, and Provides Weather Updates Ahead of Winter Storm

Today Governor Stein thanked NCDOT crews who have been working hard to clear the roads and keep North Carolinians safe. The Governor also issued a new State of Emergency to ensure the state qualifies if federal assistance is needed to respond or recover from this winter weather event and to activate the State Emergency Response Team ahead of the storm’s arrival on Saturday morning. The State Emergency Response Team assists affected communities with any response needs. Additionally, the Governor provided an update on state preparations and guidance for navigating this weekend’s winter weather. He was joined by NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray and NC Department of Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson.

“As another round of winter weather moves into North Carolina, this time possibly bringing snow, I urge everyone to stay alert and take precautions,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Our emergency management teams and NCDOT crews continue to work around the clock, and I’m grateful for their continued dedication to keeping North Carolinians safe. Please continue to use caution when driving and follow the same safety steps that helped keep people safe last weekend.”

"Once again much of North Carolina is forecast to receive wintry weather and it's important to be prepared," said NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray. "While the forecast for this weekend's storm is expected to be primarily snow, it is important to remember that travel conditions may become treacherous, and it's safest to just stay home to let first responders, the NCDOT, the NC National Guard, and the State Highway Patrol safely work. With continued cold temperatures, please focus on personal and family preparedness and continue to check in on those in your neighborhood or community who may need support."

“Most road-clearing work from last weekend’s storm is complete and we started pre-treating roads with brine yesterday so we’re ready for what this next storm brings,” said State Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson. “We expect major impacts to our roads this weekend and into next week due to the expected cold temperatures. Once this storm hits, play it safe and stay off the roads until conditions improve.”

To prepare for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommend these tips:

Pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared for what’s expected in your area.

Keep cell phones, mobile devices, and spare batteries charged.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle if you must travel. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit, and road map.

Gather emergency supplies for your pet, including leash and care supplies, enough food for several days, and a pet travel carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather. Look out for your friends, neighbors, and the elderly during winter weather.

If your power goes out:

Ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.

Properly vent kerosene heaters.

Use battery-powered sources for light, instead of candles, to reduce the risk of fire.

If it snows, have fun.

Visit ReadyNC.gov for more information on winter weather safety and preparation. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov, or follow NCDOT on social media.



Click here to read Governor Stein's executive order.



###