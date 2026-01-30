Local Healthcare Tech Startup Brings AI Forecasting to Long Island Medical Practices

Equity Forecast

MANHASSET, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While tech giants chase billion-dollar healthcare contracts, two founders combining public health experience with technical precision have quietly built something different: forecasting software designed for the small practices that anchor Long Island communities.EquityForecast, founded by Shome Chakraborty and Fardil Khan, is a nonprofit developing AI-powered forecasting tools for clinics that lack the sophisticated systems of large hospitals. Chakraborty oversees model development and deployment, building platforms that run on basic devices and work offline. Khan, drawing from his public health background, provides clinical guidance that ensures the technology addresses real operational challenges facing independent practices.The organization partners with seven clinical practices across Nassau County and Queens. Their technology analyzes anonymized appointment patterns, seasonal fluctuations, and patient flow data to help practices predict demand weeks in advance. For small clinics operating without IT departments or enterprise software, this forecasting capability represents a fundamental shift from reactive crisis management to proactive planning.The impact will show across partner practices. Dr. Himanshu Pandya of Floral Park Medical, serving patients who "work hourly or multiple jobs, making missed or rescheduled appointments a significant financial and personal burden," says EquityForecast will enable his practice to "move from reactive scheduling to proactive planning." Dr. Sumathi Kemisetti from Care Medical Services describes how forecasting will reduce "delayed care, stressed teams, and frustrated patients and families," making care delivery "more timely, more reliable, and more respectful."For specialty practices, the stakes are particularly high. Dr. Michael Pliskin of North Shore Foot & Ankle Associates treats diabetic patients where regular monitoring reduces amputation risk by eighty percent. EquityForecast will help his practice "predict patient volumes before surges happen" and "anticipate when our diabetic patients will need more frequent monitoring."Dental practices anticipate similar benefits. Dr. Fabiola Milord says the technology will make "it easier to plan ahead, adjust staffing thoughtfully, and preserve access for patients who need consistent follow-up." Dr. Diana Gerov foresees planning that will ensure "staff feel supported, patients experience fewer delays, and care can happen with more focus."EquityForecast's work on Long Island serves as a proving ground for bringing predictive tools to underserved healthcare systems worldwide.

