Premier At-Home Waxing Solution Tress Wellness Launches in Meijer

Tress Wellness, a dermatology-backed brand known for its compact at-home waxing kits and superior quality wax beads, is now available for purchase in Meijer. Tress Wellness products are made from natural ingredients and offer a gentle hair removal experience with long-lasting results. For years, Tress Wellness has been a viral hit on social media, racking up over one billion views, and will now be available in 174 Meijer stores and on Meijer.com.

The TikTok-Favorite Brand is Now Available for Purchase in Over 170 Store Locations

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s easiest-to-use at-home hair removal waxing kit just became even more accessible as it makes its debut in Meijer. Tress Wellness , a dermatology-backed brand known for its compact at-home waxing kits and superior quality wax beads, is now available for purchase in 174 of the Midwest retail giant’s stores. For years, Tress Wellness has been a viral hit on social media, racking up over one billion views, and now Meijer shoppers will be able to experience what all the buzz is about: a gentle hair removal experience with long-lasting results.Now available on shelves at Meijer and online at Meijer.com is Tress Wellness’s Black-at-Home wax kit which allows customers to go from zero to pro in just one pull. It includes an analog wax warmer with an adjustable knob for precise temperature control, a silicone bowl, premium wax beads, pre and post wipes, spatulas, and access to the Wax Pal app, which features step-by-step user guidance and tutorials from licensed estheticians. Customers can also pick up the Tress Wellness Lavender and Bikini Wax. The Lavender Wax works on most hair types, while Bikini is designed for coarser hair and is also suitable for more delicate areas. The products are made from natural ingredients including wheat germ oil and jojoba oil to pamper and nourish the skin.“Our mission has always been to offer salon-quality results when it comes to waxing that people can achieve in the comfort of their own homes,” said Dan McElwee, General Manager of FXSwede, the parent company of Tress Wellness. “To be able to partner with Meijer and bring our products to new and loyal customers across the Midwest allows us to keep innovating the hair removal industry and make what used to be a painful process, now a pleasurable one.”Tress Wellness is available in Meijer locations throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Kentucky. Its retail footprint now encompasses over 5,000 stores including CVS Health, Hy-Vee, Brookshire Brothers, Lewis Drugs, and Ingles Markets. The brand is also sold online at Walmart.com, TikTok, and Amazon, where it has been consistently ranked as the top selling at-home waxing kit. All products come with a 30-money back guarantee with 24/7 support available. To learn more, and find a full list of locations on Tress Wellness’s store locator, visit www.tresswellness.com About Tress WellnessTress Wellness is the maker of the world’s easiest-to-use at-home waxing kit, going from zero to pro in just one pull. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, the company’s mission is to make hair removal easy and accessible for everyone, everywhere. Tress Wellness products are suitable for most body areas and skin types, including both men and women. Consumers can purchase the products both in-retail stores across the country as well as online. For more information on Tress Wellness and to join the Tress Tribe, their community of millions with over 1B+ views on social media, visit www.tresswellness.com and follow them on TikTok at @tresswellness_waxingkit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.