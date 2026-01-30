Serenity RV Park Celebrates One-Year Anniversary and Announces Exciting Future Plans

BELDEN, MS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serenity RV Park proudly celebrates its one-year anniversary after opening in November 2024, marking a major milestone in a journey that began as a family dream in 2020 and has quickly grown into a thriving destination for RV travelers in Mississippi.Since opening, Serenity RV Park has welcomed guests from across the country and earned praise for its welcoming atmosphere, clean facilities, and strong commitment to customer satisfaction. The park is part of the Outdoor Hospitality Industry (OHI), and during the 2025 Outdoor Hospitality Convention & Expo (OHCE), Serenity RV Park was recognized as one of only four finalists for Best Small Park of the Year, while also being congratulated by fellow park owners for successfully reaching the one-year mark—an achievement many new parks never reach.“Reaching one year in business is something my family and I are incredibly proud of,” said Ryan, owner of Serenity RV Park. “This park has been in the works since 2020, and hearing guests tell us how much they enjoy staying here makes every challenge worth it. We know we can’t make everyone happy, but we truly try.”As of January 1, ownership of Serenity RV Park officially transitioned from Ryan’s parents to Ryan, fulfilling the original vision of building a family-run business that can be passed down to future generations.“This park was always intended to be something I would eventually own and operate,” Ryan said. “Now my goal is not only to improve it, but to make it strong enough that one day my kids will want to take it over and continue what we started.”Looking ahead, Serenity RV Park has several improvements and new amenities planned:Concrete RV site upgrades are scheduled to begin soon, making sites flatter and addressing guest feedback regarding leveling and slope concerns.A swimming pool is currently in the planning and design phase, with hopes of installation this summer or next summer, depending on construction conditions.An outdoor community fire pit near the pavilion is planned for fall 2025.Expanded activities and events at the pavilion are being developed, including:Movie nightsKaraokeBingo and gaming activitiesPartnerships with the local humane society for pet adoption days“These upgrades are all about creating an even better experience for our guests and giving them more reasons to return,” Ryan said. “From families passing through to long-term guests, we want Serenity RV Park to be a place people remember and recommend.”Serenity RV Park thanks its guests, supporters, and the local community for helping make its first year a success and looks forward to continued growth, improvement, and hospitality.About Serenity RV ParkSerenity RV Park is a family-owned RV park located in Belden, Mississippi, offering modern amenities, a welcoming environment, and convenient access to the surrounding area. Opened in November 2024, the park is dedicated to providing a comfortable and enjoyable stay for travelers and long-term guests alike.

