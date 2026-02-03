enSYNC Corporation Announces New Leadership as It Celebrates 30 Years

Chadd Arthur, President (left), and Warren Duncan, Vice President (right).

Chadd Arthur is named President and Warren Duncan Vice President as David Hickey and Janet Davidson step back to support a planned transition.

As we enter this next chapter, our focus remains clear — showing up for our clients and partners with the same care, expertise, and commitment that has defined enSYNC for 30 years.” — Chadd Arthur, President of enSYNC

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- enSYNC Corporation , a national award-winning technology partner to mission-based organizations, has appointed Chadd Arthur as President and Warren Duncan as Vice President. The leadership transition follows enSYNC’s 30th anniversary and marks a new chapter focused on guiding the company’s continued growth and future success.Effective February 1, Arthur will assume the role of President, and Duncan will become Vice President. Founder and CEO David Hickey and President Janet Davidson will step back from their day-to-day responsibilities to support a planned leadership transition. Hickey will remain actively involved as Executive Chairman, providing guidance and continuity during the first year of the transition, while Davidson will assume the role of President Emeritus and assist with the transition ahead of her retirement beginning June 1, 2026.Arthur has served as enSYNC’s Vice President since 2024 and previously led the firm’s client services as Director of Client Success beginning in 2019, positioning him as a natural successor to Davidson. He brings more than 25 years of experience partnering with mission-driven organizations, and his deep institutional knowledge and proven leadership will support continuity and sustained growth in the years ahead.“As we enter this next chapter, our focus remains clear: showing up for our clients and partners with the same care, expertise, and commitment that has defined enSYNC for 30 years,” said Arthur. “We’re honoring what’s been built while thoughtfully evolving how we serve and support our clients.”Duncan has served as enSYNC’s Director of Finance since 2024, bringing extensive experience from his prior role as Director of Operations at Avant-Garde Consulting Services, where he served for 7 years. His deep understanding of the organization and steady financial leadership provide confidence and stability as he steps into the role of Vice President.“I’ve had the opportunity to grow with enSYNC and see firsthand the care and responsibility our teams bring to the work every day,” said Duncan. “In this role, I’m focused on supporting strong financial stewardship and stable operations, so our teams can keep doing what they do best, and our clients can continue to rely on us with confidence.”The leadership transition coincides with enSYNC’s 30th anniversary, marking three decades of success, deep expertise in iMIS and ASI solutions, and continued expansion into Sage Intacct and association-specific partner programs, a natural moment for the company’s founders to pass the torch.“We’re confident that Chadd and Warren will continue to lead the enSYNC team forward as strong partners to our clients and our community of talented professionals,” said Hickey. “My partner and I founded enSYNC on a commitment to mission-driven technology, and that legacy will continue under their leadership.”“enSYNC’s strength has always lived in its people,” said Davidson. “That spirit of collaboration and commitment will continue to define the company and its culture as leadership transitions and the organization moves forward.”About enSYNC CorporationenSYNC is a leading national technology partner to nonprofit, association, and member-based organizations, helping teams align finance, member management, and operational technology with their missions. enSYNC is a top-performing iMIS solution provider and the longest-running member of ASI’s Chairman’s Circle. The company also delivers Sage Intacct implementation and financial management solutions tailored to mission-driven organizations. Over the past 30 years, enSYNC has served more than 500 clients nationwide.

