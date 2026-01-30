The Finch Firm Launches Newly Redesigned Website to Better Serve Injury Victims Across Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Finch Firm, a Connecticut-based personal injury law firm led by Attorney Peter Finch, proudly announces the launch of its newly redesigned website, https://www.finchfirm.com/. The updated site reflects the firm’s continued growth, client-first philosophy, and commitment to providing clear, accessible legal resources for injury victims throughout the state.

The redesigned website features a modern, streamlined layout, improved navigation, and enhanced mobile responsiveness—making it easier than ever for users to find information, understand their legal options, and connect with the firm. With clearer practice area pages and educational content, the new site is built to guide clients from their first click to their first consultation with confidence.

Key improvements to the new Finch Firm website include:

-A refreshed visual identity that reflects the firm’s professionalism and approachability

-Enhanced user experience across desktop and mobile devices

-Clearer pathways to request a free consultation

-Expanded content focused on personal injury law and client education

Founded in 2016, The Finch Firm has built a reputation for fighting for injured individuals and families across Connecticut. The firm handles a wide range of personal injury matters and is known for its hands-on approach, strategic advocacy, and unwavering focus on client outcomes.

The website relaunch underscores the firm’s ongoing investment in client communication and accessibility, meeting people where they are, when they need help most.

To explore the new website or schedule a free consultation, visit https://www.finchfirm.com/.

About The Finch Firm

The Finch Firm is a Connecticut personal injury law firm, founded by Attorney Peter Finch. The firm represents individuals injured due to negligence and is dedicated to protecting clients’ rights while helping them move forward after life-changing events.

