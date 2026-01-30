Chairman Comer Announces Walz, Ellison to Testify at March 4 Hearing on Fraud in Minnesota’s Social Services Programs

WASHINGTON—Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison have confirmed their appearance at the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on “Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part II” on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

“Americans deserve answers about the rampant misuse of taxpayer dollars in Minnesota’s social services programs that occurred on Governor Walz’s and Attorney General Ellison’s watch. The House Oversight Committee recently heard sworn testimony from Minnesota state lawmakers who stated that Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison failed to act to stop this widespread fraud and retaliated against whistleblowers who raised concerns. We look forward to questioning Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison under oath about this scandal to ensure transparency and accountability for the American people, and to advance solutions to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse and impose stronger penalties on those who defraud taxpayers,” said Chairman Comer.

Additional details, including RSVP information for members of the media, will be released a week before the hearing date.

Background: In December 2025, the House Oversight Committee launched an investigation into the extensive money laundering and fraud in Minnesota’s social services programs that has been uncovered by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota. Criminals in Minnesota have stolen an estimated $9 billion in taxpayer funds intended to feed children, support autistic children, house low-income and disabled Americans, and provide healthcare to vulnerable Medicaid recipients.

Chairman Comer has called on Minnesota Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison to provide documents, communications, and records about widespread fraud that occurred under their watch. Chairman Comer has also requested the U.S. Department of the Treasury provide all relevant Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to support the Committee’s investigation into fraud in Minnesota, and requested transcribed interviews with several current and former Minnesota state officials, which are scheduled and will be completed in February.

On January 6, 2026, the Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor released a bombshell report finding that the Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Administration failed to comply with most requirements and lacked adequate internal controls over grant funds to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse. For example, the report highlighted a grantee who received nearly $680,000 from the Behavioral Health Administration for just one month of work but was unable to provide any documentation or proof that the work was completed. The grant manager who approved the payment then left the agency only days later to take a job with the grant recipient.

On January 7, 2026, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform held a hearing on “Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part I,” where the Committee heard from Minnesota state lawmakers who have sounded the alarm on fraud.