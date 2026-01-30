Seletta Goodall Receives 2026 Jean Shedd University Citizenship Award

Seletta Goodall, second from left, with colleagues at the Feinberg School of Medicine. Goodall has been with Feinberg for more than 20 years, holding administrator positions in finance and research administration, as well as division, department and institute administrator positions. Courtesy of Northwestern University.

Much has been written about what makes a great leader in times of crisis: Empathy, resiliency, adaptability are essential. But most importantly, says the winner of the 2026 Jean E. Shedd University Citizenship Award, a great leader must be grounded in service to others.

Recently, leaders across higher education have faced considerable challenges. At Northwestern, few areas have felt the impacts of the changing research funding landscape as deeply as those that work in departments such as Medical Social Sciences where a major research focus drives core activities.

“We faced a challenging year with the loss of grant funding and tough staffing decisions,” said Seletta Goodall, head of administration for the Department of Medical Social Sciences (MSS) in the Feinberg School of Medicine. “It wasn’t easy for any of us. But our team pulled together, adapted and ultimately came out stronger and more aligned in our mission.”

The crisis for Goodall’s team was eased by the many conversations she has shared with colleagues over the years — moments where she listened deeply to stories of challenges, growth, uncertainty and resilience. Through that steady presence and genuine concern for others, alongside the care and support offered by many across the team, these conversations helped build trust, connection and sense of community.

“We had so many people reach out — colleagues from across the medical school, health system and broader university to say, ‘I have open positions. Do you know anyone with these skillsets?’” said Goodall, who was able to help match members of her staff with open positions.

“I always try to approach my work from a place of service. Taking time to talk with someone just feels like the right thing to do,” she said, crediting all those that guided her at Northwestern, 12 years in Catholic school and her family of educators.

“You never know what people are going through in their lives. Be kind,” she said.

Goodall has been with Feinberg for more than 20 years, holding administrator positions in finance and research administration, as well as division, department and institute administrator positions.

“More than a skilled administrator, Seletta is the bedrock on which the success of the department is built,” said Rinad Beidas, PhD, chair and the Ralph Seal Paffenbarger Professor of Medical Social Sciences.

“Quietly transformative,” Goodall innovates and inspires, Beidas said, “generously fostering a culture of collaboration and inclusive excellence with true altruism, never seeking recognition.”

In 2015, Goodall served as the interim head of administration of MSS and initially applied to become the permanent department administrator. But, as Rinad explains in her nomination letter, Goodall decided to hold off, allowing herself time to obtain experience she felt she lacked.

“As an African-American woman, I’ve always felt a responsibility to excel — not only for my career but because I know opportunities for those who come after me can be shaped by how I show up,” Goodall said.

Looking back, she acknowledges she might have allowed herself to take more chances.

“I tell young people don’t put this kind of pressure on yourself,” Goodall said. “If I could speak to my younger self, I’d remind her to trust God’s timing.”

The element of surprise is a Shedd Award tradition. Often the last to learn the news, recipients are led to a celebration attended by mentors, coworkers and family members. Goodall recounted obliviously riding the elevator to the 27th floor at 625 N. Michigan for a monthly departmental gathering with Beidas and other colleagues and worrying about the full breakfast that looked grand for the occasion.

Though there were signs, Goodall was utterly unprepared for the Shedd Award, a pinnacle, an honor by and for Northwestern staff.

“I was taken aback that someone thought enough of me to nominate me for the Jean Shedd Award, much less a whole cadre of colleagues from across the University. It’s truly the gold standard of staff honors,” she said.

The annual citizenship award was created in honor of Jean Shedd, who retired in 2018 after serving Northwestern with distinction for more than 41 years. The award recognizes staff members with at least five years of service to the University, who have a record of sustained high performance, have made outstanding contributions to Northwestern, have demonstrated transformative leadership and exemplify the University’s values, among other criteria.