French Optical Fashion, Inc Debuts Designer Eyewear + Precision Lenses for Optometrist NYC Patients

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- French Optical Fashion, Inc , a longstanding optometrist and optical destination in Midtown Manhattan, announced an expanded focus on pairing designer eyewear with precision lens technologies to deliver a more individualized, high-accuracy visual experience for New Yorkers. The initiative formalizes the boutique’s strengths across curated luxury frames, advanced lens designs, and comprehensive diagnostics— reflecting evolving 2026 eye care expectations in New York City.Located at 7 E 33rd St, New York, NY 10016, French Optical Fashion, Inc blends clinical thoroughness with same-day convenience. The practice maintains an in-house finishing lab and a broad-lens inventory, enabling many single‑vision prescriptions to be completed the same day—often within hours—while complex designs are expedited through a streamlined process. Customers can book appointments online or by phone at (212) 868‑3310 during operating hours (Monday–Saturday, 10 am–6 pm).The updated offering emphasizes fit, finish, and functional performance. On the frame side, French Optical Fashion, Inc showcases a rotating selection from renowned designers—among them Lindberg, DITA, Face à Face, Oliver Peoples, Barton Perreira, Lafont, and Saint Laurent— totaling more than 3,000 frames available to try on in-store. For optics, the boutique works with leading lens manufacturers, including ZEISS, Shamir, Varilux, and Rodenstock, to tailor solutions such as office and occupational progressives, sport-specific designs, night-driving enhancements, and thin, high‑index options for stronger prescriptions.Clinical precision underpins the experience. Comprehensive eye exams at French Optical Fashion, Inc incorporate modern diagnostics, including visual field analysis, non‑contact intraocular pressure measurement, retinal and macular imaging, and refined subjective refraction. This combination helps identify glaucoma risk factors, macular changes, and other conditions earlier, while producing highly precise prescriptions that translate into more comfortable, accurate eyewear.The practice reports steady growth in pediatric and young adult evaluations, driven by increased awareness of myopia monitoring and screen‑related eyestrain. Adult patients continue to prioritize solutions for hybrid work (including office progressives with wider intermediate zones), driving glare management, and durable lens coatings that resist scratches, smudges, and dust. For patients with small faces or unique fit needs, the team highlights lightweight titanium and precision‑fit acetates alongside allergen‑conscious materials.To support quick turnarounds, French Optical Fashion, Inc’s in‑house edging capabilities help minimize wait times for many single‑vision prescriptions. For more complex jobs, the practice provides transparent timelines and status updates. Repairs and adjustments are also offered on-site to maintain proper frame fit and optical alignment over time. The goal is a complete, end‑to‑end experience—from exam and frame selection to finishing and follow‑up—designed around accuracy and convenience.Patients can expect a clear process: a comprehensive eye exam, a guided conversation about visual goals and daily tasks, a curated frame selection emphasizing fit and function, and lens recommendations aligned to the prescription, working distances, and material preferences. The team then confirms fine adjustments during dispensing to ensure comfort and stable visual performance.Appointments are available Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. To schedule or learn more about the designer eyewear and precision lenses program, visit https://frenchoptical.com/ or book directly via the appointment portal. Phone support is available at (212) 868‑3310.About French Optical Fashion, IncFrench Optical Fashion, Inc is a Midtown NYC optometrist and optical boutique offering comprehensive eye exams, contact lens evaluations, DMV vision testing, repairs and adjustments, and same‑day glasses service for many single‑vision prescriptions. The practice carries a curated selection of 3,000+ designer frames—including Lindberg, DITA, Face à Face, Oliver Peoples, Barton Perreira, Lafont, and more—and partners with leading lens manufacturers such as ZEISS, Shamir, Varilux, and Rodenstock to deliver precision results. Clinical diagnostics include visual field analysis, non‑contact IOP measurement, retinal/OCT imaging, and high‑resolution subjective refraction to support early detection and accurate prescriptions.

