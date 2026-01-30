Austin Interior Designer Living Oak Raises $28,000 for Children's Therapy Through 3rd Annual Design For A Cause

Design For A Cause 2025 Living Oak Interior Design Team Design For A Cause Guests

Living Oak Interior Design's Design For A Cause raises record $28,000 for Austin children needing speech, occupational, and physical therapy services.

Seeing this event grow each year and knowing how many children are directly impacted due to this community's generosity, is exactly why we do what we do.” — Laura Williams

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Living Oak Interior Design announced the success of its 3rd Annual "Design For A Cause" benefit event, which raised over $28,000 for The Children's Therapy Spot scholarship fund. The November 14, 2025 event drew approximately 130 attendees to the firm's Brentwood location for an evening of art, live music, raffles, games, a silent auction, and philanthropy.The record-breaking fundraising total represents significant growth for the annual event, which raised $6,000 in its inaugural year and $16,000 in year two. Over three years, Design For A Cause has now generated more than $50,000 in total contributions, helping provide speech, occupational, and physical therapy sessions to many families in the Austin area."When we started Design For A Cause three years ago, we hoped to make a meaningful difference for families who couldn't afford the therapy their children needed," said Laura Williams, Founder and Principal Designer of Living Oak Interior Design. "Seeing this event grow each year and knowing how many children are directly impacted due to this community's generosity, is exactly why we do what we do."The Children's Therapy Spot is a multidisciplinary clinic providing speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, and physical therapy to children with a wide variety of diagnoses. Annual therapy costs can range from $5,000 for a single discipline to $20,000 or more for children with Autism, creating significant financial barriers for families without adequate insurance coverage.The evening featured a silent auction, raffle, wine tasting, a local art exhibition, live music, and shopping at Living Oak Home , with 10 percent of all retail purchases donated to the scholarship fund.Living Oak Interior Design extends its gratitude to the event's sponsors, including Four Hands, The Morshed Group, Cool Creek Family Dental, Unicorn Moving and Storage and many others, whose support helped make the record-breaking fundraiser possible.Design For A Cause is expected to return for its fourth annual fundraiser in November 2026.About Living Oak Interior DesignLiving Oak Interior Design is a nationally recognized design studio based in Austin, Texas. Founded by Laura Williams in 2021, the firm specializes in whole-home transformations, large-scale remodels, new construction design, and boutique commercial projects. Living Oak has been featured in Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, Martha Stewart, Elle Decor, and Southern Living, and was nominated for HGTV Designer of the Year in 2025. The company also operates Living Oak Home, a curated home decor shop in Austin's Brentwood neighborhood. For more information, visit www.livingoak.com About The Children's Therapy SpotThe Children's Therapy Spot provides innovative and compassionate speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, and physical therapy services to help children achieve their fullest potential at home and in school.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.