Specialty Engraving Adds New Polisher Beveler Equipment to Enhance Custom Acrylic Awards

Specialty Engraving is excited about the new addition of a polisher beveler to its production equipment, which will help enhance the quality of acrylic awards.

SUWANEE , GA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialty Engraving, a local awards and promotional products provider in and around the Atlanta metro area, is excited to announce the new addition of a polisher beveler to its production equipment. With this upgrade, the team will be able to further elevate the quality and customization of acrylic awards to their customers.

This advanced piece of equipment enables Specialty Engraving to create optically clear and precise edges on custom acrylic awards, delivering a refined and high-end finish. The new technology enhances the craftsmanship in each piece, affecting the visual impact and giving customers and businesses more creative freedom when designing awards that reflect their desired brand identity.

“We have a new piece of equipment to enhance our custom Acrylics Awards capabilities, said Chris West, President of Specialty Engraving. “Our new polisher beveler creates optically clear edges, increasing our abilities to create one-of-a-kind awards to accentuate our customers' exclusive brand.”

Known for dedication to personalized service and attention to detail, Specialty Engraving continues to invest in these cutting-edge technology advancements to meet the growing demand for premium and fully customizable recognition products. The new polisher beveler supports a range of design ideas and unique shapes, ensuring every award stands out as a symbol of achievement.

The latest enhancement reinforces West and the rest of the Specialty Engraving team’s commitment to quality and innovation. They look forward to continuing to help customers create memorable awards for all occasions.

For more information about Specialty Engraving’s custom acrylic awards, go to www.specialtyengraving.com, call (770) 448-3386, or visit the store at 3655 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd., Suwanee, GA 30024.

About Specialty Engraving

Since 1958, Specialty Engraving has been a trusted provider of quality awards, including glass, crystal, acrylic, plaques, and trophies. The team is proud to be an innovator in the industry with cutting-edge technologies and quality craftsmanship.

