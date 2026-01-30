Second application period for nonresident general season deer/elk tags is February. 5-15

Nonresident hunters interested in applying for the remaining general season deer and elk hunts can apply in the second drawing from Feb. 5 through Feb. 15.

Hunters are encouraged to review the Big Game Seasons and Rules brochure for details about the general season tags. Hunters should know the deer Game Management Unit and/or Elk Management Zone for the tag they want to apply for.

To see what tags are available, go to the https://idfg.idaho.gov/licenses/tag/quotas/nonresident

Important note: Any hunter who was successful in the first nonresident deer/elk drawing in January is ineligible to apply in the second drawing for the same species they drew.

There are no leftover tags for Disabled American Veterans because they have until March 20 to buy tags from the first drawing.

Important dates to remember

Second application period, nonresident general season deer/elk: February 5 – 15

Drawing results announcement: Early March

Deadline to buy tags: March 20, a ny tags not bought by the March 20 deadline will be forfeited.

Regulations for the drawing

Applicants must possess a 2026 Idaho hunting license valid for big game. Your license fees will not be refunded if you do not draw.

Nonresident hunters can submit a total of two applications: one for elk and one for deer, assuming they were unsuccessful for one or both of those species in the first drawing.

Hunters can apply for up to five hunt choices (units/zones) each for deer and elk. Regular deer tags and white-tailed deer tags can be applied for on the same application.

Nonresident group applications may be submitted with up to four hunters in a group, and if one person draws, everyone in the group gets a tag.

How to apply

If you’ve bought an Idaho hunting, fishing or trapping license in the last 10 years or so, you probably have an account, so log into GoOutdoorsIdaho.com with your last name, date of birth and last four digits of your Social Security number.

Ensure your user profile is up to date, including your mailing address and email address. Tags purchased will be mailed to the address on your account. Licenses purchased will be emailed along with a transaction confirmation. You will also be notified by email of your results in the tag drawing.

If you’re a first-time Idaho hunting license buyer, you need proof of Hunter Education Certification if you were born after 1974. Archery hunters must also prove their archery certification.