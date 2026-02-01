Harbor Energy Announces Updated Website on Selling Mineral Rights in OK, TX, and Nationwide

Harbor Energy announces the launch of its newly updated website, designed to help mineral and royalty owners better understand how to sell their mineral rights.

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harbor Energy, a leading company that buys mineral rights and oil and gas royalties across the United States, is proud to announce its newly updated website at https://harborenergyllc.com/ . The market for buying and selling mineral rights is growing rapidly.The newly updated website gives mineral and royalty owners a simple way to understand how to sell mineral rights (including oil and gas royalties) at a fair price. Also, it explains how to request a no-obligation offer."Our new website makes it easy to understand the process," said Blake Thompson, manager of Harbor Energy. "Selling mineral rights can feel overwhelming. Many owners inherit them or receive unpredictable royalty checks. Our new website is a step-by-step overview. It makes the process easy to understand."Here is background on this release. Oklahoma and Texas are rich in oil and gas. Many people inherit mineral rights upon a parent's death. Often, the rights may be split among heirs. This can be a hassle. Another issue is that the royalties themselves may be so low that the administrative costs exceed the benefit. How does a user find a company that buys mineral rights? This is not trivial. Consumers want to understand how the market for mineral rights works and how to partner with a company that can make a fair, fast offer. Most, but not all, are oil and gas rights. They are usually in states with significant oil and gas reserves, such as Texas or Oklahoma. The FAQ page at https://harborenergyllc.com/mineral-rights-basics/ explains the issues in more detail.WHAT ARE MINERAL RIGHTS WORTH?In summary, many owners are unsure what they own, what it is worth, or where to start. The website outlines Harbor Energy's simple three-step process. First, owners can request an offer. Second, the team reviews the mineral rights data using public records and market data. Third, an offer to buy the mineral rights is made (if appropriate). If the owner accepts, Harbor Energy handles all title work, paperwork, and closing costs. This can take just days or weeks from start to finish.Beyond explaining the process, the newly updated website also addresses why people choose to sell at all. Common reasons include covering unexpected expenses, simplifying estate planning, avoiding oil and gas market swings, unlocking value from non-producing minerals, and reducing paperwork. The website answers these questions.The updated website also includes a growing blog. Recent blog posts explain a) the basics of selling mineral rights in Oklahoma and Texas as well as b) how to handle inherited mineral interests. The goal of this content is not to push a sale. Rather, it is to give owners the information they need to decide whether or not selling is the best option for their needs.ABOUT HARBOR ENERGYMore information about Harbor Energy, its process, and educational resources is available at https://harborenergyllc.com/ . Harbor Energy, LLC is a family-owned mineral and royalty buying company based in Norman, Oklahoma. The company purchases oil and gas mineral rights and royalties throughout the United States. It is committed to fair offers, transparent communication, and fast, hassle-free closings with no obligation and no out-of-pocket costs for sellers.

