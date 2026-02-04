Solid Earth and RMLS Partner to Drive Security and Innovation in the Pacific Northwest

This partnership expands Solid Earth’s secure ecosystem to over 380,000 real estate professionals nationwide.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solid Earth®, a leader in real estate identity management, today announced a landmark partnership with Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS), the largest REALTOR®-owned MLS in the Pacific Northwest. This collaboration adds a critical layer of security and identity management to the RMLS ecosystem, with a full launch targeted for this summer.

“We are committed to a service model that offers the best possible tools to our subscribers,” said Kurt von Wasmuth, President/CEO of RMLS. “Partnering with Solid Earth provides a vital security update. Beyond the seamless SSO experience, we look forward to using their analytics to ensure our technology meets the evolving needs of our members.”

For 35 years, RMLS has empowered its subscribers with cutting-edge technology. This partnership reinforces that legacy by delivering advanced protection and streamlined access to critical professional tools offered by RMLS.

Next-Generation Tools for the Pacific Northwest

RMLS subscribers will benefit from two core security solutions:

Secure Single Sign-On (SSO): Solid Earth provides a unified authentication layer that eliminates password fatigue. By offering secure passkeys, users can easily access the MLS using facial or fingerprint recognition, ensuring the RMLS database remains protected by modern security standards.

Easy-to-Use Interface: Essential third-party applications will be accessed via an intuitive interface that allows agents to navigate their tools more efficiently, saving time and simplifying their daily workflow.

Data-Driven Insights for Leadership

The platform also provides RMLS leadership with real-time analytics on product utilization and engagement. These insights allow RMLS to make informed, strategic decisions to optimize technology investments and better serve their membership.

A Shared Commitment to Evolution

"RMLS is a pioneer in in-house technology," said Eric Stegemann, CEO of Solid Earth. "By joining our ecosystem, they are taking a proactive stand on security. We are honored to support the secure access of their 14,000 subscribers while making their workflows faster and safer."

This partnership expands Solid Earth’s secure ecosystem to over 380,000 real estate professionals nationwide.

About Solid Earth

Solid Earth is a technology partner that builds indispensable, future-ready tools dedicated to enhancing security, compliance, and efficiency in the real estate sector. Through core products, the Identity Provider (IDP) and Agent Dashboard, Solid Earth provides secure, centralized access management and seamless Single Sign-On (SSO) solutions for Multiple Listing Services (MLS) and their technology vendors.

About RMLS

Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) is the Northwest’s largest REALTOR®-owned Multiple Listing Service. For 35 years, RMLS has served real estate professionals by providing access to crucial information and evolving technologies. Their in-house developed RMLSweb system serves approximately 14,000 subscribers and includes a database with over two million listings and two million tax records.

Contact: Rebecca Pearson VP of Marketing and Communications at rebecca.pearson@solidearth.com

Contact: Grant Lowery Communications Manager at grant.l@rmls.com

