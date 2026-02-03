Solid Earth and MLSSAZ Partner to Enhance Security and Access for Arizona Real Estate Professionals

Solid Earth now powers over 365,000 real estate professionals

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solid Earth, a leader in real estate identity management, today announced a milestone partnership with the Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona (MLSSAZ). Solid Earth adds an essential layer of security and identity management to the MLSSAZ ecosystem, with a full deployment scheduled for this spring.

MLSSAZ, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Tucson Association of REALTORS® (TAR) and an Arizona cooperative database, is partnering with Solid Earth to reinforce its commitment to providing members with industry-leading technology.

Next-Generation Tools

Starting this spring, MLSSAZ subscribers will gain access to Solid Earth’s core security and efficiency solutions:

Secure Single Sign-On (SSO): Solid Earth provides a unified authentication layer that eliminates the need for multiple passwords. By offering secure passkeys, allowing users to log in with facial or fingerprint recognition, this system ensures the MLSSAZ database remains protected by the highest modern security standards.

Centralized Agent Dashboard: A new hub that aggregates essential applications and listing services into one intuitive interface. This "mission control" allows agents to navigate their tools more efficiently, simplifying their daily workflow and saving valuable time.

Data-Driven Insights for MLS Leadership

1. The Solid Earth platform provides MLSSAZ leadership with real-time analytics on product utilization and member engagement. These insights empower the leadership team to make informed, data-driven decisions regarding technology investments, ensuring they continue to provide the most effective tools for their subscribers.

A Shared Commitment to Innovation

"Eric Stegemann, CEO of Solid Earth, expressed his pride in partnering with MLSSAZ, a vital resource for Arizona real estate professionals, to enhance the security of their MLS data. He stated that by joining Solid Earth's ecosystem, MLSSAZ is offering its members a quicker and more secure way to operate. Stegemann concluded by affirming Solid Earth's commitment to supporting the MLSSAZ team with the rollout of these crucial tools this spring.

“Our priority is to provide our members with the best possible tools and a secure environment to manage property listings,” said Monica Solis Peña, COO of MLSSAZ. “Partnering with Solid Earth provides a vital security update through their SSO and passkey technology. We are also looking forward to utilizing the dashboard analytics to better understand how our members interact with our products, helping us optimize the value we deliver to our members in the Arizona real estate community.”

This partnership expands Solid Earth’s secure ecosystem to over 365,000 real estate professionals nationwide.

About Solid Earth

Solid Earth is a technology partner that builds indispensable, future-ready tools dedicated to enhancing security, compliance, and efficiency in the real estate sector. Through core products, the Identity Provider (IDP) and Agent Dashboard, Solid Earth provides secure, centralized access management and seamless Single Sign-On (SSO) solutions for Multiple Listing Services (MLS) and their technology vendors.

About MLSSAZ

The Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona (MLSSAZ) is a regional MLS and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Tucson Association of REALTORS® (TAR). Serving as a cooperative database for Pima County and the Greater Tucson area, MLSSAZ provides real estate professionals with the tools and information necessary to manage property listings and facilitate successful transactions.

Contact: Rebecca Pearson VP of Marketing and Communications rebecca.pearson@solidearth.com

