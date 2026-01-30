From Courtroom to Ringside: Thomas J. Henry Sponsors Two DAZN Blockbuster Fight Nights in New York City and Las Vegas

Thomas J Henry Logo Teofimo vs. Shakur Bout Flyer (Photo credit: Thomas J. Henry)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas J. Henry is proud to announce his sponsorship of two highly anticipated DAZN boxing events, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to excellence, community, and championship-level performance both inside and outside the ring.The first event takes place on Saturday, January 31st, 2026 at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, where Teófimo Lopez faces off against Shakur Stevenson in a blockbuster matchup. To celebrate the occasion, Thomas J. Henry is hosting an exclusive giveaway, sending one lucky winner and their guest to experience the fight live in NYC. The prize includes round-trip flights and hotel accommodations, offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime fight night experience at one of the world’s most legendary venues.The excitement continues on February 21st, 2026 in Las Vegas, where Mario Barrios takes on Ryan Garcia in another marquee showdown. Thomas J. Henry has proudly sponsored Mario Barrios for years and is honored to continue supporting him as he represents San Antonio on the national stage. Barrios’ dedication, grit, and discipline closely align with Henry’s values, making the partnership a natural fit.Fans can also expect more opportunities to get involved. A special giveaway tied to the Las Vegas fight is on the way, with details to be announced soon, so stay tuned.“Boxing embodies preparation, resilience, and heart—qualities I believe in deeply,” said Thomas J. Henry. “We’re thrilled to support these incredible athletes and give fans unforgettable experiences along the way.”For more information on upcoming giveaways and sponsorships, visit tjhgives.com.About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC is one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms. Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have received numerous awards and recognitions, including Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort. He was also named a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers and a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities. The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.IG: @tjhlaw | F: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLaw

