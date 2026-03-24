Associate Owners Group Announces Acquisition of Canyon Insurance

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Associate Owners Group, Inc. (AOG), a Delaware holding company, is proud to announce it has acquired Canyon Insurance.

Canyon Insurance exemplifies the leadership, ethics, and excellence that align perfectly with AOG’s vision.” — AOG Founder & Co-CEO, Monte Holm

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associate Owners Group , Inc. (AOG), a Delaware holding company formed on “Financial Independence Day” - July 4, 2025 - is proud to announce it has acquired Canyon Insurance , a premier provider of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance headquartered in Mapleton, Utah.Led by Scott Friel, Chad Hansen, Conner Murdock, and Ben Moore, Canyon Insurance brings a proven track record of excellence, integrity, and client-focused service to AOG’s rapidly growing alliance of financial and insurance affiliates. The company specializes in comprehensive risk management for business owners and families across multiple states and continues to expand nationally.“Canyon Insurance exemplifies the leadership, ethics, and excellence that align perfectly with AOG’s vision,” said Monte Holm, CEO of AOG. “Their commitment to transparency, service, and client protection mirrors our mission to create widespread ownership and build financially independent families. Together, we are creating a platform where advisors and agencies no longer compete in isolation but collaborate through shared equity and innovation.”The acquisition provides Canyon Insurance access to AOG’s expanding ecosystem of technology, compliance, and administrative resources, including proprietary CRM and AI systems, pooled product negotiation, and ownership participation through AOG’s Alliance Equity Program.Scott Friel, Partner at Canyon Insurance, added:“We believe deeply in the expertise and experience of the leaders behind AOG and see this acquisition as an opportunity to contribute to something larger than ourselves. Insurance can be complex and frustrating; we aim to simplify it for our clients while protecting what matters most. Through AOG, we’ll gain the scale and resources to extend that promise nationwide.”With a shared dedication to trust, integrity, expert guidance, and excellence, Canyon Insurance and AOG are set to redefine the standard for agency ownership, transforming independent producers into true owners within a unified financial enterprise.About Canyon InsuranceCanyon Insurance is a full-service insurance agency specializing in commercial and personal property and casualty coverage, life insurance, and tailored business solutions. Built on the principles of trust, integrity, and excellence, Canyon Insurance is licensed across multiple U.S. states and expanding nationally.About Associate Owners Group, Inc. (AOG)AOG is a Delaware holding corporation dedicated to uniting independent financial and insurance entities under one equity-driven alliance. Through shared technology, reinsurance participation, and ownership opportunities, AOG helps create financial independence for families while offering affiliates the ability to share in the ownership of everything AOG does.This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.Learn more at: https://associateownersgroup.com/

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