Affordable Bus Service To The 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium

TransportAzumah offers affordable bus service from selected New Jersey and New York hotels to the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Our direct bus service will be the smart alternative to rideshare systems that will become overwhelmed during World Cup games. ” — Joel Azumah

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransportAzumah provides affordable bus service from selected New Jersey and New York hotels to NEW YORK NEW JERSEY STADIUM for the 2026 FIFA World CupGROUP STAGE SCHEDULE AT NEW YORK NEW JERSEY STADIUMBrazil vs. Morocco (Group C): 6pm June 13France vs. Senegal (Group I): 3pm June 16Norway vs. Senegal (Group I): 8pm June 22Ecuador vs. Germany (Group E): 4pm June 25Panama vs. England (Group L): 5pm June 27PLAYOFF GAME SCHEDULE AT NEW YORK NEW JERSEY STADIUM5pm June 304pm July 53pm July 19 (World Cup Final)FRIENDLY ADVICEIf you have tickets for any of these games, you should book your hotel and transportation RIGHT NOW in order to secure reasonable prices. The FIFA PASS visa program allows you an accelerated visa appointment if you already have tickets to the World Cup. If you are not able to obtain a visa by May 1, 2026, TransportAzumah will refund your bus ticket to/from New York New Jersey Stadium.TARGET MARKETOur services are best for solo travelers or pairs/couples who are not fancy. You are spending lots of money on game tickets and flights, but you have the opportunity to save on hotel costs. It will cost you around $2,800 to stay in Manhattan for a week (around $400/night). You have the opportunity to cut those costs by more than half by staying at a cheaper hotel and taking a TransportAzumah bus to the stadium.NO HOTEL LIABILITYService to a hotel is not necessarily a recommendation for the hotel. We have largely excluded all hotels with a rating on Hotels.com of less than 6/10 from our service list, but you should do your own research before booking a hotel. TransportAzumah has no responsibility for your hotel experience.TYPICAL BUS SCHEDULES World Cup buses are scheduled to arrive at New York New Jersey Stadium 2 hours before the game and leave around 50-60 minutes after the game is over. You can find a full bus schedule and book bus tickets at https://www.footybus.com ATLANTIC CITY (for NEW YORK NEW JERSEY STADIUM & PHILADELPHIA STADIUM)If you are going to World Cup games in both New York and in Philadelphia, your best place to stay is Atlantic City and TransportAzumah will be offering service from the following hotels to both New York New Jersey Stadium and Philadelphia Stadium:- Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino (from $255/night): https://crewfare.com/events/nj-kickoff/hotel/f687b992-2fb5-4a7e-9fc5-772445852932 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City (from $228/night): https://crewfare.com/events/nj-kickoff/hotel/0cabfe6e-f501-4424-8400-1c3c7382c1f4 - Resorts Ac (from $119/night): https://www.hotels.com/ho4110/resorts-casino-hotel-atlantic-city-atlantic-city-united-states-of-america/?chkin=2026-06-11&chkout=2026-06-18&x_pwa=1&rfrr=HSR&pwa_ts=1768935074010&referrerUrl=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuaG90ZWxzLmNvbS9Ib3RlbC1TZWFyY2g%3D&useRewards=false&rm1=a1®ionId=553248621592249799&destination=Resorts+Atlantic+City+Casino%2C+Atlantic+City%2C+New+Jersey%2C+United+States+of+America&destType=MARKET&neighborhoodId=807160904335937536&latLong=39.358952%2C-74.422183&sort=RECOMMENDED&top_dp=1261&top_cur=USD&userIntent=&selectedRoomType=201545799&selectedRatePlan=207790760&expediaPropertyId=40186&searchId=e49a2061-cfc8-480e-aef7-4e842f371c3f - Tropicana Atlantic City (from $189/night): https://crewfare.com/events/nj-kickoff/hotel/b239da53-43a0-47ca-b8af-5dbd731e685c - The Claridge Hotel (from $196/night): https://crewfare.com/events/nj-kickoff/hotel/cbce110c-1a13-4707-86ab-32fc590b382e OTHER AFFORDABLE NEW JERSEY HOTELSTransportAzumah will provide direct bus service from the following New Jersey hotels to New York New Jersey Stadium FOR THE GROUP STAGE GAMES:- Red Roof Inn Princeton-Ewing (from $75/night): https://www.hotels.com/ho127180/red-roof-inn-princeton-ewing-lawrenceville-united-states-of-america/?chkin=2026-06-11&chkout=2026-06-18&x_pwa=1&rfrr=HSR&pwa_ts=1768935215823&referrerUrl=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuaG90ZWxzLmNvbS9Ib3RlbC1TZWFyY2g%3D&useRewards=false&rm1=a1®ionId=5949&destination=Lawrenceville%2C+New+Jersey%2C+United+States+of+America&destType=MARKET&latLong=40.298012%2C-74.729393&sort=RECOMMENDED&top_dp=602&top_cur=USD&userIntent=&selectedRoomType=326997661&selectedRatePlan=403444527&expediaPropertyId=23964&searchId=20e954a9-b512-461f-802a-490a3fe00ceb - Red Roof Inn & Suites Mt Holly-McGuire AFB (from $74/night): https://www.hotels.com/ho357180/red-roof-inn-suites-mt-holly-mcguire-afb-mount-holly-united-states-of-america/?chkin=2026-06-11&chkout=2026-06-18&x_pwa=1&rfrr=HSR&pwa_ts=1768935443170&referrerUrl=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuaG90ZWxzLmNvbS9Ib3RlbC1TZWFyY2g%3D&useRewards=false&rm1=a1®ionId=8532&destination=Mount+Holly%2C+New+Jersey%2C+United+States+of+America&destType=MARKET&selected=3799901&latLong=39.993145%2C-74.787941&sort=RECOMMENDED&top_dp=596&top_cur=USD&userIntent=&selectedRoomType=322153294&selectedRatePlan=390528856&expediaPropertyId=3799901&searchId=980164c2-bae5-4ac2-b323-bc904fbca5e9 - Motel 6 Lawrenceville NJ (from $77/night): https://www.hotels.com/ho108825/motel-6-lawrenceville-nj-lawrenceville-united-states-of-america/?chkin=2026-06-11&chkout=2026-06-18&x_pwa=1&rfrr=HSR&pwa_ts=1768935213445&referrerUrl=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuaG90ZWxzLmNvbS9Ib3RlbC1TZWFyY2g%3D&useRewards=false&rm1=a1®ionId=5949&destination=Lawrenceville%2C+New+Jersey%2C+United+States+of+America&destType=MARKET&latLong=40.298012%2C-74.729393&sort=RECOMMENDED&top_dp=620&top_cur=USD&userIntent=&selectedRoomType=327090844&selectedRatePlan=403743574&expediaPropertyId=17767&searchId=20e954a9-b512-461f-802a-490a3fe00ceb - Days Inn by Wyndham Monmouth Junction (from $103/night): https://www.hotels.com/ho127181/days-inn-by-wyndham-monmouth-junction-princeton-monmouth-junction-united-states-of-america/?chkin=2026-06-11&chkout=2026-06-18&x_pwa=1&rfrr=HSR&pwa_ts=1768935557161&referrerUrl=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuaG90ZWxzLmNvbS9Ib3RlbC1TZWFyY2g%3D&useRewards=false&rm1=a1®ionId=55491&destination=Monmouth+Junction%2C+New+Jersey%2C+United+States+of+America&destType=MARKET&selected=22679&latLong=40.379158%2C-74.54644&sort=RECOMMENDED&top_dp=823&top_cur=USD&userIntent=&selectedRoomType=200520157&selectedRatePlan=202776121&expediaPropertyId=22679&searchId=9b564d18-74e6-459d-989f-94bab9c66d9d - Red Roof Inn Tinton Falls-Jersey Shore (from $75/night): https://www.hotels.com/ho126907/red-roof-inn-tinton-falls-jersey-shore-tinton-falls-united-states-of-america/?chkin=2026-06-11&chkout=2026-06-18&x_pwa=1&rfrr=HSR&pwa_ts=1768935608037&referrerUrl=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuaG90ZWxzLmNvbS9Ib3RlbC1TZWFyY2g%3D&useRewards=false&rm1=a1®ionId=8432&destination=Tinton+Falls%2C+New+Jersey%2C+United+States+of+America&destType=MARKET&selected=23991&latLong=40.296009%2C-74.093938&sort=RECOMMENDED&top_dp=762&top_cur=USD&userIntent=&selectedRoomType=200998699&selectedRatePlan=204862990&expediaPropertyId=23991&searchId=12841e1e-f10c-4b31-942a-3636d25b740a - Knights Inn South Amboy (from $99/night): https://www.hotels.com/ho349748/knights-inn-south-amboy-south-amboy-united-states-of-america/?chkin=2026-06-11&chkout=2026-06-18&x_pwa=1&rfrr=HSR&pwa_ts=1768935833854&referrerUrl=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuaG90ZWxzLmNvbS9Ib3RlbC1TZWFyY2g%3D&useRewards=false&rm1=a1®ionId=183619&destination=South+Amboy%2C+New+Jersey%2C+United+States+of+America&destType=MARKET&selected=1788941&latLong=40.465119%2C-74.275987&sort=RECOMMENDED&top_dp=791&top_cur=USD&userIntent=&selectedRoomType=214941093&selectedRatePlan=385629481&expediaPropertyId=1788941&searchId=fa2cb0e7-af82-4838-9e5f-1c9eadf79780 - Quality Inn Near Princeton (from $110/night): https://www.hotels.com/ho202502/quality-inn-near-princeton-lawrenceville-united-states-of-america/?chkin=2026-06-11&chkout=2026-06-18&x_pwa=1&rfrr=HSR&pwa_ts=1768935215831&referrerUrl=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuaG90ZWxzLmNvbS9Ib3RlbC1TZWFyY2g%3D&useRewards=false&rm1=a1®ionId=5949&destination=Lawrenceville%2C+New+Jersey%2C+United+States+of+America&destType=MARKET&latLong=40.298012%2C-74.729393&sort=RECOMMENDED&top_dp=888&top_cur=USD&userIntent=&selectedRoomType=164187&selectedRatePlan=383243112&expediaPropertyId=1598923&searchId=20e954a9-b512-461f-802a-490a3fe00ceb - Doubletree by Hilton Somerset Hotel & Convention Center (from $121/night): https://www.hotels.com/ho132270/doubletree-by-hilton-somerset-hotel-and-conference-center-somerset-united-states-of-america/?chkin=2026-06-11&chkout=2026-06-18&x_pwa=1&rfrr=HSR&pwa_ts=1768935940616&referrerUrl=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuaG90ZWxzLmNvbS9Ib3RlbC1TZWFyY2g%3D&useRewards=false&rm1=a1®ionId=603261&destination=Somerset%2C+New+Jersey%2C+United+States+of+America&destType=MARKET&selected=2169&latLong=40.4972%2C-74.528168&sort=RECOMMENDED&top_dp=976&top_cur=USD&userIntent=&selectedRoomType=201121183&selectedRatePlan=232057682&expediaPropertyId=2169&searchId=a603d094-8d6f-4098-8c7c-690ddff9b7f8 - Red Roof Inn Bordentown-McGuire AFB (from $102/night): https://www.hotels.com/ho128354/red-roof-inn-bordentown-mcguire-afb-bordentown-united-states-of-america/?chkin=2026-06-11&chkout=2026-06-18&x_pwa=1&rfrr=HSR&pwa_ts=1768936345896&referrerUrl=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuaG90ZWxzLmNvbS9Ib3RlbC1TZWFyY2g%3D&useRewards=false&rm1=a1®ionId=6792&destination=Bordentown%2C+New+Jersey%2C+United+States+of+America&destType=MARKET&selected=5972&latLong=40.146221%2C-74.711826&sort=RECOMMENDED&top_dp=818&top_cur=USD&userIntent=&selectedRoomType=315738209&selectedRatePlan=384421620&expediaPropertyId=5972&searchId=502fc86b-0dbd-4a81-84fb-b2425560d76c - Best Western Bordentown Inn (from $109/night): https://www.hotels.com/ho495432/best-western-bordentown-inn-bordentown-united-states-of-america/?chkin=2026-06-11&chkout=2026-06-18&x_pwa=1&rfrr=HSR&pwa_ts=1768936488352&referrerUrl=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuaG90ZWxzLmNvbS9Ib3RlbC1TZWFyY2g%3D&useRewards=false&rm1=a1®ionId=6792&destination=Bordentown%2C+New+Jersey%2C+United+States+of+America&destType=MARKET&selected=4561&latLong=40.146221%2C-74.711826&sort=RECOMMENDED&top_dp=876&top_cur=USD&userIntent=&selectedRoomType=200914255&selectedRatePlan=204622476&expediaPropertyId=4561&searchId=4d562b3b-6781-4711-a2c4-22f18064ba36 - Hilton East Brunswick Hotel & Executive Meeting Center (from $134/night): https://www.hotels.com/ho118018/hilton-east-brunswick-hotel-executive-meeting-center-east-brunswick-united-states-of-america/?chkin=2026-06-11&chkout=2026-06-18&x_pwa=1&rfrr=HSR&pwa_ts=1768936585322&referrerUrl=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuaG90ZWxzLmNvbS9Ib3RlbC1TZWFyY2g%3D&useRewards=false&rm1=a1®ionId=6973&destination=East+Brunswick%2C+New+Jersey%2C+United+States+of+America&destType=MARKET&selected=13168&latLong=40.431694%2C-74.404976&sort=RECOMMENDED&top_dp=1080&top_cur=USD&userIntent=&selectedRoomType=201125866&selectedRatePlan=222064809&expediaPropertyId=13168&searchId=c35585ac-55a7-48fb-830b-589c63cae169 - Hilton Garden Inn Bridgewater (from $186/night): https://www.hotels.com/ho195949/hilton-garden-inn-bridgewater-bridgewater-united-states-of-america/?chkin=2026-06-11&chkout=2026-06-18&x_pwa=1&rfrr=HSR&pwa_ts=1768936723270&referrerUrl=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuaG90ZWxzLmNvbS9Ib3RlbC1TZWFyY2g%3D&useRewards=false&rm1=a1®ionId=9111&destination=Bridgewater%2C+New+Jersey%2C+United+States+of+America&destType=MARKET&selected=794941&latLong=40.60162%2C-74.62365&sort=RECOMMENDED&top_dp=1494&top_cur=USD&userIntent=&selectedRoomType=351990&selectedRatePlan=268090591&expediaPropertyId=794941&searchId=747eed1d-ee9d-46fb-a20f-ed0abbc63baa - SureStay Hotel by Best Western East Brunswick (from $281/night): https://www.hotels.com/ho203231/surestay-hotel-by-best-western-east-brunswick-east-brunswick-united-states-of-america/?chkin=2026-06-11&chkout=2026-06-18&x_pwa=1&rfrr=HSR&pwa_ts=1768936804268&referrerUrl=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuaG90ZWxzLmNvbS9Ib3RlbC1TZWFyY2g%3D&useRewards=false&rm1=a1®ionId=6973&destination=East+Brunswick%2C+New+Jersey%2C+United+States+of+America&destType=MARKET&selected=875121&latLong=40.431694%2C-74.404976&sort=RECOMMENDED&top_dp=2254&top_cur=USD&userIntent=&selectedRoomType=201002447&selectedRatePlan=204881416&expediaPropertyId=875121&searchId=d016b2b3-1bb9-4926-b2cf-19d7c5d57296 - Homewood Suites by Hilton Somerset (from $153/night): https://www.hotels.com/ho232440/homewood-suites-by-hilton-somerset-somerset-united-states-of-america/?chkin=2026-06-11&chkout=2026-06-18&x_pwa=1&rfrr=HSR&pwa_ts=1768936863114&referrerUrl=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuaG90ZWxzLmNvbS9Ib3RlbC1TZWFyY2g%3D&useRewards=false&rm1=a1®ionId=603261&destination=Somerset%2C+New+Jersey%2C+United+States+of+America&destType=MARKET&selected=1222179&latLong=40.4972%2C-74.528168&sort=RECOMMENDED&top_dp=1225&top_cur=USD&userIntent=&selectedRoomType=201132237&selectedRatePlan=224082836&expediaPropertyId=1222179&searchId=a49ddb48-6ec2-49be-9a7b-ef58f1d29f24 - Hampton Inn Flemington (from $269/night): https://www.hotels.com/ho19532960/hampton-inn-flemington-flemington-united-states-of-america/?chkin=2026-06-11&chkout=2026-06-18&x_pwa=1&rfrr=HSR&pwa_ts=1768936913295&referrerUrl=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuaG90ZWxzLmNvbS9Ib3RlbC1TZWFyY2g%3D&useRewards=false&rm1=a1®ionId=55111&destination=Flemington%2C+New+Jersey%2C+United+States+of+America&destType=MARKET&selected=579155&latLong=40.512325%2C-74.859329&sort=RECOMMENDED&top_dp=2161&top_cur=USD&userIntent=&selectedRoomType=212413263&selectedRatePlan=236226537&expediaPropertyId=579155&searchId=ae7958af-815a-4dbf-81e9-335ca217e021 - Extended Stay America Suites Princeton S Brunswick (from $169/night): https://www.hotels.com/ho147566/extended-stay-america-suites-princeton-south-brunswick-monmouth-junction-united-states-of-america/?chkin=2026-06-11&chkout=2026-06-18&x_pwa=1&rfrr=HSR&pwa_ts=1768936965338&referrerUrl=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuaG90ZWxzLmNvbS9Ib3RlbC1TZWFyY2g%3D&useRewards=false&rm1=a1®ionId=55491&destination=Monmouth+Junction%2C+New+Jersey%2C+United+States+of+America&destType=MARKET&latLong=40.379158%2C-74.54644&sort=RECOMMENDED&top_dp=1353&top_cur=USD&userIntent=&selectedRoomType=323686037&selectedRatePlan=392551270&expediaPropertyId=282272&searchId=ded21ff0-ee76-488a-acf8-2e3a5d2f0b62 NJ & NY HOTELS RECOMMENDED BY NYNJFWC26 HOST COMMITTEETransportAzumah will provide direct bus service from the following NY and NJ host committee hotels to New York New Jersey Stadium FOR THE GROUP STAGE GAMES:- Hyatt Place New York/Yonkers (from $216/night): https://crewfare.com/events/ny-kickoff/hotel/d9422f5f-3e03-4e0f-a010-fc89be879366 - Courtyard by Marriott Glassboro Rowan University (from $216/night): https://crewfare.com/events/nj-kickoff/hotel/8224e216-cd6d-45a7-9187-a2436553fab1 - Homewood Suites by Hilton Atlantic City/Egg Harbor Township NJ (from $199/night): https://crewfare.com/events/nj-kickoff/hotel/2044dd2b-3e0b-40ff-ad93-0a1dc4b1cf66 - Everhome Suites Somerset-South Brunswick (from $231/night): https://crewfare.com/events/nj-kickoff/hotel/83cbc1f1-78df-42da-b5ef-c89ac4c082b1 - SpringHill Suites by Marriott New York Queens (from $380/night): https://crewfare.com/events/ny-kickoff/hotel/42a5fb05-0046-45b0-b441-720319b8b1f6 - Hyatt Place Flushing/LGA Airport (from $296/night): https://crewfare.com/events/ny-kickoff/hotel/bd3d7d7c-3d75-4ab4-91fc-a274576b0a1d - Sleepy Hollow Hotel (from $211/night): https://crewfare.com/events/ny-kickoff/hotel/116cc09c-7e37-44e8-a68a-67fe6b6fb105 - Sonesta White Plains Downtown (from $246/night): https://crewfare.com/events/ny-kickoff/hotel/d611c7ed-2d62-43a5-844b-ab351d6c4c32 ROUND TRIP BUS COSTSeats on these buses will cost between $90 and $110 round trip per person depending on the market. You can visit https://www.footybus.com in order to access the reservation system and determine the cost from your hotel.RESERVE ASAP at https://www.footybus.com ! Seats are very limited. We will add more NJ hotels if we are able to get more bus availability.

