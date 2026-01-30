‘Safety Break’ encourages Oregon employers, workers to stand down May 13

The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) urges employers and workers across industries to join Oregon's annual Safety Break event for a celebration of the importance of creating and maintaining safe and healthy working conditions.

Safety Break for Oregon – the Wednesday, May 13, stand-down for worker safety and health – offers an opportunity for employers, supervisors, workers, safety committee members, and safety and health professionals to pause their operations and demonstrate the high value they place on protecting people from harm while on the job.

Sign up now. The event includes a prize drawing for participants. Get Safety Break ideas, logos, sample awards, and other free resources by visiting the Safety Break for Oregon website.

“Safety Break brings people together to have open and productive conversations about safety and health," said Renée Stapleton, administrator for Oregon OSHA. “It is not merely a symbolic event. It is a time to step back and reflect on what's working, discuss what we can do better, and to prioritize, plan, and take action."

Coordinated by Oregon OSHA, Safety Break for Oregon is now in its 23rd year of putting a spotlight on the need to minimize or eliminate hazards that can cause serious injury or illness to workers. Employers and workers choose how they want to participate. Activities may include providing a special safety or health training, assessing where safety and health can be improved at your jobsite, or celebrating your successes by recognizing safety committee members and emerging safety leaders.

Oregon OSHA encourages employers and workers to share their Safety Break activities on social media on Facebook and LinkedIn with #SafetyBreak. Participants are welcome to use free Oregon OSHA resources as part of their Safety Break activities. Resources include:

Employers that sign up online by Friday, May 8, and participate in Safety Break for Oregon will be entered to win one of three $100 checks to be used for a luncheon of their choice.

The prizes will go to participating companies as part of a random drawing. The SHARP Alliance sponsors the contest. The nonprofit group promotes safety and health management by encouraging teamwork and cooperation among people, employers, and organizations to improve workplace health and safety for Oregon workers.

Contact information

Aaron Corvin,

public information officer

971-718-6973

Aaron.corvin@dcbs.oregon.gov