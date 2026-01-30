Governor Kotek Seeks to Strengthen Statewide Response to Increased Federal Actions

Salem, OR — Today, Governor Tina Kotek signed an executive order establishing a new Interagency Council for Immigrant and Refugee Coordination to ensure state agencies are aligned, responsive, and consistent in supporting immigrant and refugee communities amid escalating and abusive federal immigration enforcement tactics that are destabilizing Oregon communities and spreading fear among families across the state.

The executive order follows a series of conversations with community leaders, including a roundtable convened by Governor Kotek with community leaders, advocates, and state legislators, where participants shared concerns about heightened enforcement actions, community fear, and disruptions to access to essential services for immigrants and refugees.

“No one should be afraid to go to work, take their child to school, or ask for help because of who they are or where they come from,” Governor Kotek said. “This executive order builds on the work agencies have been doing and takes the state’s response to the next level in order to protect families, support communities, and live up to Oregon’s values during a deeply uncertain moment.”

Expanding on coordination the Governor spearheaded prior to President Trump’s inauguration, the executive order establishes a formal Interagency Council led by the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Advancement (OIRA), housed within the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), and composed of key state agencies, including education, health, housing, and transportation. The Council will inventory current agency protocols and practices related to reports of immigration enforcement activities and identify opportunities to improve the state response and support for communities impacted.

Oregon has been a sanctuary state since 1987 and strengthened those protections with the Sanctuary Promise Act in 2021. The new council will ensure state agencies continue to meet those legal obligations while responding to evolving federal actions in a coordinated way.

Executive Order 26-04 takes effect immediately.

Outside the work of this executive order, the Governor will be closely monitoring legislation being considered during the upcoming legislative session that could give the state more tools to respond to escalating and abusive federal immigration enforcement tactics.

