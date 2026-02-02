The Florida Academy of Collaborative Professionals Joins 2026 Divorce with Respect Week®

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Participating members of the Florida Academy of Collaborative Professionals (FACP) will be offering free consultations during the 5 th annual Divorce With Respect Week from March 1 – 8, 2026. FACP is participating in Divorce With Respect Weekagain this year as way to let people know that there is a better way to untie knot. These consultations will be an opportunity to learn more about different options for how to handle a divorce including the Collaborative Divorce process.Collaborative Divorce is a private, respectful process to resolve divorce issues which helps families create a divorce settlement that is best suited for their family. The Collaborative Divorce process is designed to meet the financial, emotional, social and other needs of divorcing families.50% of marriages in Florida end in divorce. The Florida Academy of Collaborative Professionals stresses that they tailor each divorce to your unique situation, empowering families with an efficient and cost-effective way to end their marriage.During Divorce with Respect Week, individuals and couples can speak with various divorce professionals including Florida divorce attorneys, divorce coaches and divorce financial professionals for free. It is a time to ask questions about the divorce process and what to expect.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a way to go through divorce that is better for everyone. To learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekand book a free consultation with a participating Florida Collaborative Divorce professional visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.