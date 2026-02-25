Makarem & Associates files Sexual Harassment lawsuit against P.F. CHANG’S CHINA BISTRO, INC. and LUIS MARTINEZ.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Delaware corporation, P.F. CHANG’s III, LLC, an Arizona limited liability company, and supervisor LUIS MARTINEZ, an individual, are facing a lawsuit alleging that the company failed to protect the employee plaintiff from ongoing sex discrimination and sexual harassment by her supervisor, LUIS MARTINEZ.The Complaint alleges that MARTINEZ made sexual comments in the workplace about Plaintiff’s physical appearance and body, including pressuring Plaintiff to send him photographs of herself. The Complaint alleges that MARTINEZ also told plaintiff he was a gang member who went to prison to scare her into submission.When the plaintiff ignored the comments, the Complaint alleges that MARTINEZ retaliated against her by yelling at her, delaying orders for her tables, messing up her orders, or burning food that she was supposed to serve customers.The Complaint alleges that in or around October 2023, Plaintiff returned to work from maternity leave and required a private space to pump breast milk between shifts. In response, her supervisor, Tony Wyban, informed her that the only space available was monitored with cameras that he refused to turn off, stating the plaintiff had to deal with it.As a result of P.F. CHANG’S failure to provide an adequate space to pump breast milk, the Complaint alleges that plaintiff was forced to pump in a camera-monitored room, which violated her rights and caused her significant emotional distress. The Complaint alleges that she lost her ability to breastfeed her baby as a result of P.F. CHANG’S inaction.On multiple occasions in 2023 and 2024, the Complaint alleges, plaintiff reported MARTINEZ’s sexual harassment to supervisor, Christina Lopez, but no investigation was conducted, and no corrective action was taken against Defendant MARTINEZ to protect Plaintiff. Instead, the Complaint alleges that Ms. Lopez blamed Plaintiff for the harassment she was experiencing, telling Plaintiff to cover up more and that her “boobs were distracting”.The Complaint alleges that the harassment and lack of reasonable accommodations led to a hostile working environment. On or around October 28th, 2025, the Complaint alleges that the plaintiff was forced to quit her employment.Makarem & Associates filed a sexual harassment lawsuit on November 13th, 2025, in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, against P.F. CHANG’S CHINA BISTRO, INC. and LUIS MARTINEZ. Case number: 25TRCV03885.For more information or to confidentially discuss a potential claim, please contact Makarem & Associates at 1-800-610-9646 or intake@law-rm.com.About Makarem & Associates: Makarem & Associates is a compassionate and dedicated law firm based in Los Angeles, focusing on representing victims of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and other civil rights violations. The firm is committed to fighting for justice and holding negligent parties accountable.

