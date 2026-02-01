New Book Calls for Purpose, Emotional Mastery, and Unity in a Divided World

Creating a Purposeful Life books Author Fred Zirkle

DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran business leader Fred Zirkle shares a lifetime of hard-won wisdom on living—and leading—with intentionIn an era marked by polarization, uncertainty, and quiet dissatisfaction, a new book offers a grounded path forward. “Creating a Purposeful Life: Awakening to Freedom Through Values, Emotional Mastery, and Spiritual Clarity” is a practical and deeply personal roadmap for anyone caught between the life they’ve built and the life they sense they’re meant to live.Drawing on more than seventy years of experience—as a business leader, athlete, husband, father, and seeker—author Fred Zirkle challenges the conventional definition of success. His message is clear: achievement alone is not enough.“After building and selling businesses valued in the billions across thirteen countries,” Zirkle says, “I learned a hard truth many high achievers discover too late: achievement without purpose leads to emptiness.”At the heart of “Creating a Purposeful Life” is Zirkle’s Three Levels of Awareness model—a practical framework designed to help readers master their emotional responses and make conscious, values-driven choices. The model guides individuals from Fear and Anxiety, through Duty and Justice, and ultimately toward Love and Trust. These aren’t abstract ideals, but tools for navigating daily decisions, difficult conversations, and defining moments.Zirkle’s journey is as compelling as his framework. A high school All-American, Duke University football captain, and NFL draft pick of the New York Jets, he chose not to pursue professional football. Instead, he devoted his life to business leadership and personal development—an arc shaped as much by failure and self-reckoning as by success.Rather than offering polished anecdotes or easy formulas, Zirkle openly shares his struggles with ego, ambition, and misaligned priorities. His story speaks to anyone who has “made it” on paper yet still felt unmoored inside.In “Creating a Purposeful Life,” readers will discover:• How to identify core values—and live by them consistently• The Three Levels of Awareness model for emotional mastery• Why purpose demands both introspection and courage• Practical tools for making clear decisions under pressure• How to build bridges instead of barriers in a divided world• A framework for creating a legacy that extends beyond career success“Creating a Purposeful Life” is not another self-help book promising quick fixes. It is a thoughtful companion for the lifelong journey from who you are to who you are capable of becoming. Whether readers are seeking direction, renewal, or deeper meaning, Zirkle’s insights offer clarity, connection, and grace.About Fred ZirkleFred Zirkle is a seasoned executive and investment banker with decades of experience leading and advising companies through complex global transactions valued in the billions. He has served as CEO of both public and private firms, including Key Tronic Corp and Alpnet, Inc., and is the founder and chairman of IndustryPro. A recognized authority in mergers and acquisitions and strategic planning, he is a past president of the International Business Brokers Association and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and Fortune.Fred lives in Arizona with his wife, Susan. He is the father of ten, grandfather of nineteen, an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and an avid outdoorsman.“Creating a Purposeful Life” is available on Amazon. Paperback: $17.99. eBook: $9.99

