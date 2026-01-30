Amani Dental Launches as a New Kind of DSO, Redefining Partnership, Trust, and Tech Through Their Organization Model

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amani Dental today announced its official launch as a new kind of Dental Support Organization, operating under a Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) model designed to protect clinical autonomy, preserve practice culture, and strengthen patient trust while embedding advanced technology directly into the patient care experience.The name Amani comes from Swahili and means peace. Not the passive kind, but the operational kind. Peace for teams who are not constantly overwhelmed. Peace for patients who feel guided rather than processed. Peace for practice owners who do not have to trade culture for scale.While Amani functions within the broader DSO ecosystem, it operates intentionally as a Dental Partnership Organization. This structure emphasizes partnership, continuity, and long-term alignment over centralized control. Unlike traditional DSOs that prioritize rapid standardization, Amani was designed to protect trust first and build growth around it.“Amani is a response to what I have seen break inside well-intentioned growth models,” said Stefan Sharma, Founder and CEO of Amani Dental. “We did not want to retrofit autonomy or continuity later. We wanted them structurally protected from day one.”Technology Built In, Not Added LaterA defining feature of Amani’s model is the native integration of Jaza AI , the healthcare technology company founded by Sharma and his team. Jaza AI is embedded directly into Amani’s partnership model and provided to doctors as part of the organization, not sold separately or layered on after acquisition.Jaza AI functions as a virtual front desk, supporting patient communication, follow-up, and engagement while reducing administrative burden on the teams. Rather than adding dashboards or new workflows, the technology operates quietly in the background to remove friction before it reaches patients or staff.“Most technology adds work,” Sharma said. “Jaza was built to remove it, so teams can stay focused on patients, not systems.”Operational Experience Behind the ModelAmani’s leadership team includes experienced dental operators who have scaled multi-location organizations and managed complex transitions firsthand.Natalie Melear, a senior operations leader who has worked closely with private practices, emphasized the importance of stability during growth.“I have seen what happens when transitions move too fast or overlook the human side of a practice,” Melear said. “What stood out to me about Amani is that continuity is not treated as a soft value. It is treated as an operational priority. When you protect teams, workflows, and patient experience, everything else works better. This model is built to support growth without destabilizing the people doing the work.”Built From Patient Behavior, Not Just OperationsSharma began his career in New York finance but was drawn into dentistry after time spent at a nonprofit clinic, where he saw families delaying care because the experience felt confusing and overwhelming. He also saw front office teams carrying unsustainable workloads without adequate support.That experience led him to found MedPut and later Basis, a platform combining patient finance and treatment coordination to improve case acceptance and follow-through. Through years of working closely with dental practices, Sharma identified a consistent pattern. Many of dentistry’s biggest growth challenges were not clinical or financial. They were behavioral.“Patients do not leave because of price alone,” Sharma explained. “They leave because of friction. Missed follow-ups, unclear communication, overwhelmed teams, and broken trust. If your growth model ignores that, it eventually creates the very problems it is trying to solve.”Amani Dental was built directly from those insights.A Partnership Designed for the Long TermAmani partners with practices that value patient experience, team stability, and thoughtful growth. Its partnership model offers meaningful liquidity, continued ownership at the practice level, and participation in the broader organization without interfering in clinical decision-making.“Amani will not be for everyone,” Sharma added. “If speed matters more than stability, this will not resonate. But for doctors who believe trust compounds and want technology that actually supports their teams, this model will feel different in the right way.”About Amani DentalAmani Dental is a Dental Partnership Organization redefining the traditional DSO model by centering trust, continuity, and patient behavior. With Jaza AI built directly into its platform, Amani supports dental practices with technology that removes friction, preserves culture, and protects clinical autonomy, allowing growth without disruption.

