Remedy Therapy Center for Eating Disorders Announces Grand Opening of New Jensen Beach Location

JENSEN BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remedy Therapy Center for Eating Disorders is proud to announce the opening of its new residential treatment facility in Jensen Beach, Florida, expanding access to specialized, compassionate care for individuals struggling with eating disorders. Located at 2625 NE Indian River Dr, Jensen Beach, FL 34957, this serene campus offers a restorative environment tailored to healing and recovery.

Situated directly on the Indian River along historic Indian River Drive, recognized as a Florida Scenic Highway, the Jensen Beach location blends natural beauty, privacy, and comfort to create a therapeutic sanctuary. The thoughtfully designed grounds feature waterfront views, outdoor spaces, and amenities that support both physical relaxation and emotional renewal for clients and their families.

As CEO Bryan Deering explains, “Treatment is hard. A lot of facilities feel sterile and hospital-like. We wanted to create something that feels more like a calm, safe home—almost like a retreat—because the setting matters when someone is rebuilding their relationship with food, their body, and their life.”

The new campus offers comprehensive residential care for those impacted by eating disorders, including anorexia, bulimia, binge eating, orthorexia, and related conditions. Treatment is delivered by a multidisciplinary team of licensed therapists, medical professionals, and nutrition specialists, all committed to helping clients build sustainable recovery and healthier relationships with food and body image.

Designed to foster community, reflection, and growth, the Jensen Beach facility includes:

- Beautiful outdoor spaces and waterfront access

- Comfortable living quarters and common areas

- Therapeutic amenities that enhance mindfulness, recreation, and social connection

- Proximity to the vibrant downtown Jensen Beach community for family visits and outings

The opening of this location enhances Remedy Therapy’s footprint in Florida, complementing its existing programs and expanding care options for individuals across the state and beyond. The center remains dedicated to providing compassionate, evidence-informed treatment that meets each person where they are in their recovery.

About Remedy Therapy Center for Eating Disorders

Remedy Therapy Center for Eating Disorders is a leading provider of residential treatment in Florida, offering a full continuum of care grounded in evidence-based practices and delivered by compassionate professionals. The organization is committed to helping individuals and families navigate the complex journey of eating disorder recovery with dignity, respect, and personalized support.

