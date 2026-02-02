The Boxery Packaging Supply Store Expands Edge Crush Test (ECT) Resources To Reduce DIM Weight Fees and Returns

The Boxery expands ECT education to help teams choose the right corrugated strength, reduce DIM fees, limit damage, and manage packaging costs.

Clear ECT guidance helps shippers match box strength to real loads. That means fewer DIM charges, less damage, and packaging choices that fit operations.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boxery, a nationwide online packaging supply store, today highlighted expanded access to its Edge Crush Test (ECT) education resources to help operations and logistics teams cut dimensional‑weight (DIM) fees, improve stacking strength, and reduce product damage. The initiative centers on clear guidance for selecting the right corrugated strength by application—so merchants can right‑size packaging, protect goods in transit, and control total landed cost.

E‑commerce packaging demand continues to rise, driven by protection needs, dimensional‑weight pricing in parcel networks, and sustainability expectations. Industry analyses project the global e‑commerce packaging market to grow from roughly $66 billion in 2025 to more than $141 billion by 2032, with a 11.5% CAGR, as corrugated mailers and right‑sized cartons play an increasingly central role in cost and damage reduction strategies. Meanwhile, 2026 state‑level extended producer responsibility (EPR) milestones—including California SB 54 fee collection and updated material category lists—are prompting brands to document recyclability and optimize materials selection.

Why ECT matters in 2026

The Boxery’s ECT explainer clarifies how ECT (a measure of edgewise compressive strength) compares with the traditional Mullen/Burst test. In practice, ECT ratings correlate with stacking strength, enabling lighter‑weight boards to achieve equivalent performance when correctly specified. As The Boxery notes, a properly selected ECT single‑wall board can use less material than an equivalent burst‑rated board while maintaining protective performance—supporting both cost control and sustainability goals.

The company’s resource outlines common equivalencies (e.g., 200# burst ≈ 32 ECT; 275# burst ≈ 44 ECT), corresponding load guidance, and the role of board style and flute selection in achieving real‑world results. By combining the right ECT with appropriate flute types (such as B or C for general shipping) and board styles (single, double, or triple wall), shippers can reduce over‑spec’ing, limit DIM penalties via right‑sizing, and protect against crushing during warehousing and line‑haul stacking.

Educational assets and in‑stock options

As part of its education focus, The Boxery provides a public ECT guide and related content on corrugated strength and material choices through its blog. For procurement teams, the company maintains a broad inventory of corrugated boxes, mailers, tape, protective materials, and eco‑friendly paper options, with orders shipping from multiple U.S. warehouses. The Boxery also offers custom-printed packaging—including boxes and branded tape—with clearly stated lead times and minimums to serve both high‑volume and smaller growth brands.

Practical steps for operations teams

- Map actual unit weight and stacked height; choose ECT to match real compression loads.

- Pair ECT selection with board style and flute for the shipping profile (parcel, LTL, or FTL).

- Right‑size cartons to product geometry to mitigate DIM pricing and reduce void fill.

- Standardize on 1–3 carton families to simplify forecasting, storage, and pack training.

- When branding matters across sizes, consider printed tape as a lower‑MOQ alternative to fully printed boxes.

About The Boxery

The Boxery is an online packaging supply store serving businesses and shippers nationwide with a wide assortment of corrugated boxes, mailers, tape, bubble, poly bags, protective materials, and related supplies. With more than 20 years in the category, The Boxery fulfills orders from multiple U.S. warehouses, supports wholesale and custom printed packaging, and offers a growing range of paper‑first and recycled options. Learn more: https://www.theboxery.com/.

