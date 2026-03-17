Associate Owners Group (AOG) Announces Strategic Partnership with Copper CRM

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Associate Owners Group (AOG) today announced a significant expansion of its technology ecosystem through a strengthened partnership with Copper CRM.

AOG exists to empower business owners with world-class tools, leadership, and opportunity...This partnership is a natural fit for the future we’re building.” — AOG Co-CEO, Jamie Prickett

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associate Owners Group (AOG) Announces Strategic Partnership with Copper CRMAssociate Owners Group (AOG) today announced a significant expansion of its technology ecosystem through a strengthened partnership with Copper CRM, a fast-growing, Google-integrated customer management platform founded in 2014. Copper CRM has been aligned with AOG “since the beginning,” and today’s announcement formalizes its role as a core technology pillar supporting partners worldwide under AOG Technologies.Copper CRM is designed for financial services agents and agency owners, offering tools that help users stay organized, strengthen client relationships, automate workflows, and operate at scale. Known for its deep integration with Google Workspace, Copper provides an intuitive, powerful platform that streamlines operations while improving both client service and retention.A Platform Built for Modern AdvisorsCopper CRM emphasized its mission is:“We aim to help our customers stay organized, provide exceptional service, and create loyal, repeat clients; all in one easy-to-use tool.”Copper supports financial professionals across the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, and more making it a natural fit for the broad international reach of AOG’s growing ecosystem.CEO PerspectiveCopper CEO Steve Holm praised the power of aligning with a forward-thinking organization like AOG:“Copper was built to empower advisors, agents, and teams to work more intelligently, not more frantically. AOG’s commitment to elevating business owners aligns perfectly with our mission. Formalizing this partnership allows us to innovate faster, reach more entrepreneurs, and deliver a technology experience that truly makes a difference.”AOG Leadership: “A Natural Fit”AOG Co-CEO Jamie Prickett highlighted how Copper supports the long-term vision of AOG companies:“AOG exists to empower business owners with world-class tools, leadership, and opportunity. Copper CRM has been with us from the start, and their team’s innovation and integrity reflect everything we stand for. They bring organization, efficiency, and world-class integration to our partners worldwide. This partnership is a natural fit for the future we’re building.”Driving the Future of Agent-Centered TechnologyCopper’s combination of intuitive design, workflow automation, team collaboration tools, and strong Google Workspace integration sets it apart in a crowded CRM market. Their commitment to “staying simple while solving complex challenges” continues to resonate with financial agents seeking to grow without adding administrative burden.By joining AOG officially, Copper will expand its reach and accelerate its development pipeline, ensuring that AOG business owners benefit from the most advanced, agent-centric CRM tools available.About Copper CRMFounded in 2014, Copper CRM provides a sleek, intuitive customer relationship management platform trusted by financial service agents and agency owners. Copper specializes in Google Workspace integration and workflow automation to help teams organize leads, nurture clients, and grow more efficiently. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.About Associate Owners Group (AOG)AOG is a rapidly expanding ecosystem of entrepreneurial companies united under a mission of ownership, leadership, and empowerment. AOG provides strategic support, shared resources, and collaborative networks that allow business owners to grow faster and build stronger organizations.This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.Learn more at: https://associateownersgroup.com/

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