The Boxery Unveils Corrugated Mailers Collection Built for Branded Unboxing and Lower Shipping Waste

The Boxery introduced an expanded corrugated mailers line designed for branded unboxing, right-sized shipping, and recyclable fiber-based packaging.

Our goal is to help brands ship products that look considered, arrive protected, and use materials responsibly, while keeping fulfillment fast and predictable.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boxery today announced an expanded collection of corrugated mailers designed to elevate branded unboxing while improving shipment efficiency. The portfolio spans white and kraft literature mailers, one-piece bookfolds, outside-tuck formats, and side-loading options—covering common D2C and retail scenarios from books and media kits to framed prints and flat merchandise. The line emphasizes right-sizing and presentation while aligning with fiber-based recyclability expectations and multi-state compliance planning. Explore the collection: https://www.theboxery.com/catalog.asp?d=105515&name=Corrugated+Mailers+.

Brand-first unboxing, practical protection

With consumers increasingly judging product quality at first opening, brands are standardizing on clean, brand-forward packaging that also travels well. The Boxery’s white literature mailers support a premium presentation for catalogs, print collateral, and curated kits, while bookfolds provide adjustable depth for electronics, books, and bundled products. Outside-tuck mailers add a secure, consistent closure for fulfillment lines; side-loading formats simplify insertion for frames, artwork, and other delicate flat goods. The collection requires no glue or adhesives during assembly—sides simply lock into place—helping pack teams move quickly while maintaining a neat appearance.

Right-size formats to cut waste and damage

Mailers are engineered to balance strength and weight, supporting brand presentation without unnecessary material. The Boxery’s lineup includes lightweight corrugation that can help drive shipping savings, with format options that reduce filler usage and minimize in-transit movement—factors that can lower returns due to damage. For teams needing guidance on strength specs, The Boxery provides accessible explanations of the Edge Crush Test (ECT) versus Mullen ratings to help buyers align structural performance with product needs.

Fast fulfillment and broad availability

To keep launches and seasonal peaks on schedule, The Boxery maintains high on‑hand inventory levels and ships orders from multiple strategically placed warehouses across the United States—helping reduce lead times and mitigate stockouts during demand spikes. Teams purchasing at scale can access bulk pricing and dedicated support to map SKUs to optimal mailer formats and sizes.

Fiber-first and future-ready

As brands navigate evolving Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) packaging rules across several U.S. states, fiber-based corrugated formats remain central due to mature recycling infrastructure and clear end-of-life pathways. While companies should evaluate state-by-state requirements, standardizing on recyclable paper-based mailers where performance permits can simplify compliance planning and reporting.

A portfolio built for unboxing

- Literature Mailers (White & Kraft): Clean, brand-forward presentation for books, catalogs, media kits, and flat sets.

- One-Piece Bookfolds: Adjustable depths for small electronics, books, bundled SKUs, and subscription materials.

- Outside-Tuck Mailers: Secure closure and consistent presentation—ideal for repeatable pack-outs.

- Side-Loading Mailers: Efficient insertion for frames, prints, and fragile flat goods.

The Boxery’s approach to sustainability

The Boxery highlights the benefits of fiber-based packaging through product education and blog resources, including the biodegradability of corrugated fiberboard and guidance on matching formats to use cases. Many corrugated solutions are locally produced and designed to support efficient material use, with clear guidance on ECT strength matching to reduce over-packaging.

About The Boxery

The Boxery is a U.S.-based packaging supplier offering corrugated boxes, mailers, tape, cushioning, poly bags, and other shipping essentials—supported by high inventory levels and multi-warehouse fulfillment across the United States. The company serves D2C brands, retailers, and B2B shippers with bulk pricing and expert support.

